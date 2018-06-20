Nevada Partners breaks ground on workforce training center in NLV

Nevada Partners will break ground today on a $2.9 million, 16,800-square-foot Regional Workforce Development Center in North Las Vegas.

Nevada Partners serves more than 3,000 low- to moderate-income residents annually, working with private employers, community and faith-based groups, and public agencies to connect youth, adults and dislocated workers with the support they need.

The new space — which will be located on West Lake Mead Boulevard in a lot next to the group’s current building — will provide occupational skills training in science and technology areas including drones, health care, film production and pre-apprenticeship training. The center will also feature veterans services, health and wellness training, an internet suite and a kids lounge area for parents receiving one-on-one meetings.

The expansion represents more than a new building — it is a chance to give residents an opportunity to better their lives, Monica Ford, Nevada Partners chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity that allows us to serve even more unemployed residents and underemployed workers who wish to advance their careers and change their lives,” Ford said.

Additionally, the workforce center will house the Intel Future Skills Program, a training space introducing youth to career fields in drone technology, upcycling and digital photography.

“Intel and NPI’s collaboration objective is to close critical gaps and transform today’s workforce development and youth empowerment programs through the infusion of technology curricula, hands-on innovation experiences, and employability skills training,” said Marcelino Ford-Livene, managing director and executive-in-residence of Intel Capital.

A $2.9 million community block grant will cover the majority of the new center, but more funding is needed to add the finishing touches. The center recently kicked off its “Opening More Doors” campaign looking to raise $1.5 million from stakeholders in the community to help finish the project.

Donors who contribute to the campaign will have naming rights of the spaces inside the center.