Maverick Helicopters to open location near Railroad Pass in Henderson

Aviation tourism company Maverick Helicopters plans to open a third Southern Nevada location this summer.

The company, founded in 1995 by Greg and Brenda Rochna, will open a location near the Railroad Pass in Henderson.

Maverick also has two Grand Canyon satellite locations and two launch pads in Hawaii.

“Maverick Helicopters is thrilled to offer our customers more options for an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Aviation Group, in a statement. “Helicopter travel provides the best way to see the area’s landmarks and geographic marvels.”

Customers leaving from the Railroad Pass pad will view sights above the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam. In addition to the Grand Canyon and Hawaii, Maverick also offers aerial views of the Strip.

Maverick says it has a fleet of 50 helicopters and caters to about 250,000 customers each year.