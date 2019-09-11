Las Vegas Convention Center expansion almost halfway done

The $935 million Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project is about halfway complete, said Brian Yost, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s chief operating officer, during a Tuesday board meeting.

The project will include a new 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall and is expected to be ready in January 2021 when the annual CES show rolls into town.

Nearly 117,000 man-hours were worked in August and over 800,000 man-hours have been worked on the project to date, Yost said.

“The exhibit hall can now be seen extending from the south, facing Convention Center Drive, to the north, facing Elvis Presley Boulevard,” Yost said while addressing the board.

Local builder Martin-Harris Construction is collaborating with Turner Construction Co., an international firm, on the project.

“The project is 100% on schedule and on budget,” said Martin-Harris President Guy Martin in an email Tuesday. “The Turner/Martin-Harris joint venture made the LVCVA that promise on Day One.”

The expansion is part of a nearly $1.5 billion convention center campus upgrade, which will eventually include a $540 million renovation to the existing convention space.