The Notes: Philanthropy, Sept. 23, 2019

The National Pawnbrokers Association awarded Max Pawn, owned by Michael Mack, with the 2019 Outstanding Community Relations Award. Max Pawn has donated funds to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Noah’s Animal House and others.

NS8, a Las Vegas-based software company that protects businesses from online fraud, donated $25,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE. The funds will provide 75 low-income families in the Valley with access to in-home high-speed internet, computer training and tablet computers preloaded with apps for job training, resume writing, Clark County School District resources and more. The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE and NS8 partnered to help launch and support Las Vegas Connected, a program dedicated to educating the community on the digital divide that exists in Las Vegas and to identify opportunities for supporting programs that bridge that divide.

Microjig donated 28 Grr-Rippers to Clark County Schools. The tool keeps fingers safe from table saws.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity donated $10,000 for two new scoreboards at the Kianga Isoke Palacio Park baseball fields at the Doolittle Complex, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The fields are home to Bolden Little League.

Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group, donated $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The foundation is funded through in-store donations associate fundraising at Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San locations.

The Providence Master Planned Community donated $7,000 to Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families. Forty-five percent of the community is active duty or retired military. Funds were raised during the Reds, Whites and Brews—Wine and Beer Walk hosted by the Providence Master Homeowners Association.

The Cosmopolitan’s ticket redemption kiosks offer individuals the opportunity to donate their slot winnings to nonprofit organizations. The Giving Module program, powered by EveriCares, allows guests to donate spare change to one of four preselected nonprofit organizations when redeeming a slot ticket voucher on any of the casino’s 12 ticket redemption kiosks.

RapidVisa donated $10,000 to Leaders In Training, which will help fund LIT completion scholarships for seven students this year and 13 students next year.

Nevada State College announced its major donors to the “Teachers Now” campaign. Glenn and Ande Christenson donated $5 million, the second largest gift in college history. Bob and Alison Kasner donated $2.5 million, the third largest gift in college history. These landmark contributions provided core funds for the $6 million match required for legislative approval of a new education building. The funds also will be used for education programs and scholarships. Following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s approval of Assembly Bill 541, which provides $55.9 million for the construction of the 65,000-square-foot education building, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved the College’s request to name the building the Glenn and Ande Christenson School of Education Building. The Regents also approved the renaming of the current Nursing, Science and Education Building on the Henderson campus to the Bob and Alison Kasner Academic Building.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Paul Padda Law launched the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Community Justice Fellowship, sponsored by Paul Padda Law. The year-long fellowship is designed to give a law school graduate or new attorney legal training and the opportunity to gain practical experience in the areas of law handled by Legal Aid Center, while earning a staff attorney-level salary with benefits. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 27, and can be found at lacsn.org/cjfellowship.

The Las Vegas City Council recognize the Assistance League of Las Vegas as the Citizens of the Month at the Aug. 7 city council meeting. The volunteer organization works to transform the lives of children through philanthropic programs. In addition, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore recognized the volunteer efforts of Sam Henry, who has been instrumental in creating and maintaining the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

Fred James, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s deputy director and chief financial officer, received the Government Finance Officers Association Hero Award. The honor spotlights financial leaders from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional action during a time of financial, natural, or human-made crisis. James was recognized for his work during the ecomonic downtourn of 2008. He used budget-management strategies to ensure that library services remained accessible seven days a week, providing continued free access to educational, employment, and entertainment programming across 25 branches. This also gave Southern Nevadans access to computers, resume services and training. He was also instrumental in launching a capital campaign strategy that resulted in the construction of two new library buildings.

Junior League of Las Vegas donated $6,000 to the Shade Tree.

Treasure Island employees collected thousands of school supplies that went into 300 backpacks for low-income children served by Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada Ruffin Family Clinic.