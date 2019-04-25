Nevada gaming win takes a dip in March

Nevada casinos took in slightly less last month than they did in March 2018, according to a report.

The state Gaming Control Board today listed Nevada’s casino win at just under $1.023 billion for March, down about $1.2 million from the same month last year.

The March numbers represent the third consecutive month gaming win numbers have been down.

But from July 1, 2018, to March 31, revenues were up 0.75 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

One of the biggest culprits for the year-over-year decline in the March gaming win was the baccarat take — $53.6 million — which was down more than 50 percent from March 2018.

The roulette win, however, was nearly $42 million in March, up more than a 43 percent.

Despite the three straight months of declines, Gaming Control Board senior research analyst Michael Lawton said industry fundamentals are still strong.

“With the exception of baccarat play, the fundamentals for continued increases in gaming revenue are healthy and moving in the right direction,” Lawton said.