MGM, Wynn make Forbes list for diversity

Two Las Vegas gaming companies made this year’s Forbes list of the top U.S. employers for diversity.

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts ranked 263rd and 366th, respectively, on the business magazine's list of the top 500 employers in the country for diversity.

Forbes based the list, released last month, on surveys of nearly 50,000 workers at businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their workplaces on equality in the areas of age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

“Inclusion is key to our future,” MGM Corporate Responsibility Officer Phyllis James said in a statement. “For us, this is a continuous business imperative central to our success as a highly productive, innovative enterprise and as an employer, business partner and community citizen of choice.”

Wynn Resorts spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone said the company’s “commitment to excellence extends to creating a workplace where each of our 25,000 employees feel respected, valued, and empowered.”

Ball Corp., a packing firm based in Colorado, topped the list.