Hawaii resident hits for nearly $1 million on Madonna machine in downtown Las Vegas

A visitor to Main Street on Monday left the casino nearly $1 million richer.

According to a news release, a Hawaii resident won a jackpot worth just over $931,000 while playing a Madonna slot machine game.

The game, manufactured by Aristocrat Technologies, is a recent addition to the Main Street floor.

The winner, a long-time Boyd Gaming customer who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot a little after 6 p.m. Monday. Main Street is one of the many Boyd properties in the Las Vegas area

The win comes less than a month after a Southern Nevada man hit a $935,000 jackpot at Boyd’s Aliante casino while playing a Wheel of Fortune machine.