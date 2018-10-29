People on the Move: Oct. 29, 2018

The Timothy S.Y. Lam Foundation gave Spirit of Hospitality Leadership awards to Carina Bauer, IMEX Group CEO; Gary McCreary, Venetian and Palazzo vice president of catering and convention operations; and Jennifer Patino, Hosts Global CEO.

The American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame Class of 2018 is: Peter Carlino, a prominent leader in casino operations and real estate; Richard Haddrill, a gaming innovator and philanthropist; Philip Hannifin, an industry pioneer who played a major role driving out organized crime and bringing in corporate investment to Nevada; and Steven Perskie, a pioneer for growing legalized gaming outside of Nevada.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development board approved applications for eight businesses, which represent an estimated 167 new jobs and nearly $200 million in capital investment for the Silver State. Businesses with Clark County ties include:

• Air Liquide Advanced Technologies US (16 jobs and $90.8 million in capital investments), which plans to expand its business offering of hydrogen production, liquefaction and distribution for hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles in Nevada.

• Amami Systems (15 jobs and $10.6 million in capital investments), which plans to operate a fully automated, large-scale industrial cryptocurrency mining facility.

• Zuffa, doing business as Ultimate Fighting Championship (30 jobs and $7.9 million in capital investments), which, as UFC, produces more than 40 live events annually and is the largest pay-per-view event provider in the world.

• Fresenius Kabi (20 jobs and $2.6 million in capital investments), a global health care company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

Seven people joined the board of Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s local workforce development board: Mary Beth Sewald of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, Guy Martin of Martin-Harris Construction, Renee Boyce of My Next Career Path Staffing, Linda Gerstenberger of Dignity Health, Duana Malone of Tech Queen Systems, Brenda Flank of the Conservative Alliance for Community Growth, and Jared Smith of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Risas Dental and Braces is open at 2500 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas. Dentists include Dr. Benjamin Menlove, Dr. David Fellars and Dr. Ryan Jolley.

Three people joined the board of directors of Communities In Schools of Nevada: Phyllis Gurgevich, president and executive director for the Nevada Bankers Association; Nileen Knoke, human resources manager for Cox Communications’ Las Vegas market; and Gwen King, owner at Service First Insurance in Elko.

Cox Communications renewed its Pinnacle Level investment in the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. The renewal consists of a three-year, $500,000 commitment. Cox has been a Pinnacle Investor in the LVGEA since 2015 and will continue supporting the public-private partnership through its 2021 membership year.

Monica Digilio is executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Caesars Entertainment.

Patrick Reilly is a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He focuses on complex commercial litigation, consumer protection and appellate matters.

HealtHIE Nevada was approved $1.2 million in funding by the State Board of Examiners. The funds will allow increased connectivity among several public health data systems and registries, as well as improved electronic health record systems for underserved and rural health facilities across Nevada.

Stephen DelCasino is a certified physician assistant with Urology Specialists of Nevada.

Carrie and Sam Martin are the live-in managers of Red Rock Pointe Retirement Community, 4445 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas.

The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys named Jessica Goodey among the 2018 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction. She is a co-founder of the Becker Goodey law firm.

Jennifer Ott is Member of the Year for the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas. She was CALV’s president in 2017 and is an executive vice president specializing in retail at ROI Commercial Real Estate.

Anthony Ruiz is senior adviser of government relations and community affairs for Nevada State College.

The Paradise Wedding Chapel is open at 520 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas. It is owned by Chris Boeres and Lisa Boeres.

Adam Ellis is an attorney with Howard & Howard. He practices commercial litigation.

HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson and HealthSouth Desert Canyon Rehabilitation Hospital have been rebranded and are now known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon.

Karl Schauerhamer is chief financial officer of Hirschi Masonry.

Wells Fargo & Company launched Control Tower, a digital organizer, for Las Vegas customers through Wells Fargo Online and Wells Fargo Mobile Banking. Control Tower provides customers a single view of their digital financial footprint, including places their Wells Fargo debit or credit card, or account information is connected — such as recurring payments, certain third-party data aggregators and mobile wallets. It also allows customers to quickly turn off (or on) their Wells Fargo cards from one central place.

Nicola Pecoraro is vice president and manager of City National Bank’s Summerlin branch.

Candi Lopez is a supplier client service representative with Gaming Laboratories International.

Freed’s Dessert Shop is open at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd.

This year’s winners at the 2018 Great Women of Gaming Awards include:

• Game Changer Category: Pokin Yeung, founder and CEO of Absolute Games (Yeung sold her company to Penn Interactive Ventures and is currently an employee there).

• Leadership Category: Julia Boguslawski, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of investor relations, AGS.

• Service Star Category: Dale Merrill, senior vice president of human resources and administration, Foxwoods Resort Casino.

• Rising Star Category: Michelle Schenk, senior manager for global communications, IGT.

• Lifetime Achievement Category: Debra Nutton—executive vice president of casino operations of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, Wynn Resorts.

Dr. Roger Fontes of Desert Orthopaedic Center offers Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Total Knee procedure. The robotic technology improves implant alignment and positioning.

Golden Entertainment entered into a long-term agreement with bookmaker William Hill to manage Golden’s race and sports operations in Nevada, Maryland and Montana.

Jim Heilmann is general manager of Area15, a retail and entertainment complex planned for opening in late 2019.

Tom van Betten is vice president of development at Matter Real Estate Group.

James Su is Nevada State Bank’s vice president and corporate banking relationship manager.