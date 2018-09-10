The Notes: Sept. 10, 2018

Alyson Martinez is the director of programming at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. She will focus on policy and procedure development, staff education/training, and programs such as Shelter of Hope.

702 RC Raceway, owned by Dwayne and Patricia Battie, is open at 6875 Speedway Blvd. The 6,600-square-foot indoor track allows for on-and off-road practice and racing of remote-controlled vehicles. Dwayne Battie serves as an ambassador for the Small Business Administration’s veteran training program, where he mentors local veterans.

Karma and Luck, a fashion, jewelry and home decor retailer, is open at Fashion Show Mall.

David Parry is senior project manager at Alston Construction.

The canopy at Fremont Street Experience is being renovated. A collaboration between Fremont Street Experience, Tré Builders and Watchfire Signs, the upgraded canopy will be seven times brighter with higher resolution than it is currently. An official unveiling of the work is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2019.

Escape Adventures, a biking and multisport tour company, offers battery-boosted e-bikes. Pedaling is still required, but the bikes have attached motors.

Shari Aniban is the vice president, branch manager of First Foundation Bank.

Donna Andrews is the chief operating officer of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation opened a learning center for blind and visually impaired children. It offers education, adaptive recreation, employment and life-skills training. Its address is 95 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, recently closed on its 1,000th home. In early July, Cadence was recognized as being the No. 12 selling master-planned community in the United States in mid-year rankings from RCLCO (formerly Robert Charles Lesser & Co.).

Desert Radiology opened a new outpatient-based imaging facility at 3175 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson.

Jennifer Bradley, owner of JB Public Relations, joined the local boards for the Better Business Bureau and Create a Change Now.

Josh Haldeman is the chief lending officer and Daniel Reese is the vice president of commercial lending at Clark County Credit Union.

Spring Valley Hospital opened a new patient care unit, adding 36 private rooms on the third floor especially for orthopedic and spine surgery patients. The expansion increases the hospital’s licensed bed count to 328.

The hospitals of the Valley Health System received Mission: Lifeline Quality Achievement Awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Awards were earned by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility. VHS hospitals also received the American Heart Association /American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Las Vegas Business Academy accepted the following grad students: Nevena Cvijetic, Jordan Pilkington, and John Falcon. Cvijetic holds two bachelor’s degrees — one in health care administration and policy and another in public administration — and is currently earning an MBA at UNLV. Her work experience includes leadership roles in the hospitality, healthcare and nonprofit industries. She is a member of the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, National Society of Leadership and Success and is a planning committee member for Joy Prom Las Vegas. Pilkington holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from UNLV. He has founded several start-up companies in health, fitness and financial technology. He is currently earning an MBA from UNLV. According to Pilkington, his dream is to pursue venture capitalism so that he can aid young entrepreneurs bring more of a start-up culture to Las Vegas. Falcon holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from UNLV. He has worked in retail and restaurant management, human resources and social services. He volunteers with advocacy groups which promote the advancement of LGBTQ rights and health and fitness. He is passionate about positively impacting the lives of socio-economically disadvantaged children. Falcon is working to earn both a JD and an MBA.

GetInsured has been awarded a contract with Nevada Health Link—the state’s health insurance marketplace. GetInsured will operate Nevada Health Link’s technology platform for eligibility and enrollment, as well as its call center, when it transitions to a state-based exchange next year. Nevada Health Link currently leases the Healthcare.gov platform to facilitate the sale of qualified health plans and will continue to do so through plan year 2019.

A number of Southern Nevada companies appear on Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000.” The list ranks the United States’ top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies and honors entrepreneurs. Southern Nevada companies on the list include: Aces Dental (health); Appreciation Financial (financial services); Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties (real estate); Blue Air Training (government services); Climate Control Experts (construction); Cultiva (manufacturing); Cure 4 the Kids Foundation (health); Design Lab MN (manufacturing); Diversified Protection (security); eCig Distributors (consumer products and services); Flexisales (business products and services); Fortress Credit Professionals (financial services); FYZICAL Vegas (health); Goettl Air Conditioning (consumer products & services); Heavy Equipment Colleges of America (education); Hyperion Partners (telecommunications); iDealFurniture/KozyFurniture (retail); Las Vegas Expo (business products and services); Lo70s (advertising & marketing); Luxury Estates International (real estate); MODA LIGHT (manufacturing); Northwest Career College (education); PARTSCO (retail); Plasticard Locktech International (manufacturing); Playags (business products and services); Prop & Peller (food and beverage); Quest Education (education); RapidVisa (consumer products and services); SBGA (business products and services); Ship My Orders (logistics and transportation); Signature Real Estate Group (real estate); Southwest Geotechnical (engineering); and Steelhead Productions (advertising & marketing).

The W Hotel at SLS is now called The Grand Tower. SLS assumed full control of the former Starwood property’s reservations system, spa, pool, lounge and meeting space.

Dr. Federico Zaragoza is the ninth president of the College of Southern Nevada. Zaragoza had been the vice chancellor for economic and workforce development at Alamo Colleges District in Texas.

Eight people joined the board of directors of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth: Tommy Burns, president, Burns & Associates; Amy Chasey, assistant vice president, marketing communications, Credit One Bank; Tami Hance, Communities in Schools of Nevada; Darin Marques, sales manager, Ascaya; Magaly Munoz-Mejorado, national diversity relations manager, MGM Resorts International; Marita Schifalacqua, registered nurse, health care consultant; Craig Tann, broker and owner, Huntington & Ellis—A Real Estate Agency; and Daniel Wathen, director of gaming, Expedia.

John Kirtley and Adam Drake are associates at Sun Commercial Real Estate.

Claude Wise is CEO of Valley Hospital Medical Center.