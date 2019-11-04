People on the Move: Nov. 4, 2019

United Way of Southern Nevada announced the promotion of Riley Caspersen to marketing manager. As the marketing and communications specialist, she led the group’s Nevada’s Big Give to its most successful year, bringing in more than $750,000 for local nonprofits. She also spearheaded the group’s Day of Caring and mobilized more than 1,100 volunteers who completed more than 50 projects in one day.

Christina Vela was named CEO at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Vela was elevated from executive director. St. Jude’s also welcomed two new board members—Cara Huey Steele, Caesars Entertainment vice president of corporate finance, and Christie O’Melia, Toyota Financial Savings Bank Community Reinvestment Act officer/senior compliance.

Gucci opened its renovated store at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The boutique spans more than 10,000 square feet and showcases a wide collection of men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry and watches.

Agilysys Inc., a provider of next-generation hospitality software services, won the partner award in Gaming & Leisure’s Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards. The award is presented to the company that best illustrates a granular understanding of the real problems facing their clients and has taken steps within to demonstrate they are the appropriate solutions partner for today and the future.

Holley Driggs Walch Fine Puzey Stein & Thompson announced Jessica Lujan and Kendall Lovell as associate attorneys. Lujan, a Las Vegas native and UNLV graduate, will assist clients in commercial litigation, employment and intellectual property matters. Lovell will handle legal matters across commercial litigation, intellectual property and technology, and appellate practice. Lovell worked as law clerk to Judge Carla Baldwin Carry, U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada in Reno.

Golden Entertainment announced Bradley Manchester as its corporate executive chef overseeing culinary operations for the company’s 10 resorts and 66 PT’s Taverns. Manchester has more than 25 years of experience working for world-renown brands including the Four Seasons, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel.

McCarthy Building Companies named Mark Mohning director of design integration for its Las Vegas office. Mohning previously served as the owner’s rep for Station Casinos design and construction group, where he oversaw projects, including the $690 million remodel of the Palms, where he served as project manager. “Having Mark bring his background as an architect and as an owner’s rep to our team further strengthens our capabilities and enhances our ability to ensure each client an exceptional experience from preconstruction through project completion,” said executive vice president of operations Jeff Wood.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2020, with industry leader Robin Civish becoming president of the commercial real estate organization on January 1. Civish, executive vice president of retail at ROI Commercial Real Estate, previously served as CALV’s president-elect. Other newly elected members include: president-elect Petra Latch, treasurer Bridget Atterbom, and directors Bobbi Miracle, Jennifer Ott, Cassie Catania-Hsu and Angelina Scarcelli. The immediate past president is Cathy Jones. As president-elect, Latch is in line to become the president January 1, 2021.

Penta Building Group announced the promotion of five employees to its Las Vegas staff, including the hiring of two former interns—Jack Bilenduke joins the preconstruction team as an estimator; Kody Yee as a project engineer. Promotions include: Ian Jones to director of IT, Zeek Hernandez to superintendent and Donato Riccio to preconstruction executive.

Cricket Wireless has opened two new stores in the Las Vegas area. They are located at 4225 E. Sahara Ave. and 3114 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Centennial Hills Hospital broke ground on a $95 million, five-story patient tower. The project will add 56 patient beds, increasing the bed count to 318 beds, and enhance the capacity of the neonatal intensive care unit, intensive care unit and medical surgical units. The project will also expand the inpatient pharmacy, surgical services and post-anesthesia care unit.

Avison Younghired Michael Longi as a commercial real estate investment sales specialist. Longi brings 17 years of commercial real estate investment sales experience to Avison Young, most recently as CEO of Realty Specialists, which he founded in 2002. Before entering the real estate industry, Longi worked in the transportation sector and served in the Gulf War as a member of the U.S. Navy. “Michael brings a tireless and collaborative energy to our Las Vegas operation that will help our Avison Young brokerage presence and transaction visibility in the market move to the next level,” said David Jewkes, managing director of Avison Young’s Las Vegas office.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony was named 2019 Public Official of the Year by Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities, a professional association that champions local government and promotes positive and continuous community development.

The Las Vegas Aces are partnering with Nike to launch Game Growers, a program in which eighth-grade girls in the Las Vegas area collaborate with the Aces to explore ways to inspire more girls to play sports. According to a 2018 study from the Women’s Sports Foundation, nearly 40% of girls don’t participate in sports, compared with 25% of boys who don’t. “The Las Vegas Aces are deeply committed to enriching ... our Las Vegas community with a special emphasis on encouraging the love of basketball throughout our city,” Aces assistant general manager Christine Monjer said.

OptumCare Lung and Allergy has added a new physician to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community. Aaron Donz joins the 4750 W. Oakey Blvd. site as an advanced practice nurse. OptumCare Orthopedics and Spine added two physicians to the same site. Dr. Benjamin Hansen joins as an adult joint reconstruction orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Karen Nelson joins as a trauma physician.

The Nevada Donor Network has re-earned its accreditation from the Eye Bank Association of America. The network says it took the necessary steps to replace leadership and retrain staff while collaborating with the eye association to satisfy improvement requirements. “This accreditation is confirmation that we made the right decision to self-report and improve our process before resuming operations after having resolved the issues identified,” said Joe Ferreira, the network’s president and CEO.

Las Vegas Events launched its mobile application for National Finals Rodeo, which runs December 5-14 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The app includes parking diagrams, the NFR schedule, a blog and podcast, video highlights and information on rodeo participants. The NFR Experience Mobile Application is free and available on all platforms.