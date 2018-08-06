The List: Subcontractors, Aug. 6, 2018

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Aug 6, 2018 (2 a.m.)

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

Share

Company and top executive Total local permanent employees Specialty Notable projects
1 Helix Electric
3078 E. Sunset Road, Suite 9
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-732-1188 • helixelectric.com
Victor Fuchs, president		 550 electrical UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex, Tesla Gigafactory, Aristocrat
2 Hirschi Masonry
4120 Losee Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-399-2211 • hirschimasonry.com
Chad Hirschi, president & CEO		 525 masonry City National Arena, Blackrock by Pulte Homes, Sprouts Silverado Ranch
3 Tradewinds Construction
1714 W. Bonanza Road
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-310-6088 • tradewindsconstruction.com
Jeffrey Vilkin, president		 195 carpentry, painting/decorating Did not disclose
4 Commercial Roofers Inc.
3865 W. Naples Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-876-1777 • commroof.com
Scott Howard, president		 175 roofing/siding T-Mobile Arena, the Animal Foundation, Resorts World, Palms, Downtown Summerlin
5 Dielco Crane Service
5454 S. Arville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-364-5000 • dielcocrane.com
David Dieleman, president		 110 crane operating, rigging and rental McCarran International Airport expansion, Project Neon, Resorts World
6 KHS&S Contractors
6680 Amelia Earhart Court
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-597-3200 • khss.com/
Shawn Martin, senior vice president		 90 carpentry Palms Presidential Suites, Palms pool deck remodel, Wynn South Convention Center Expansion
7 C and S Company Inc.
1902 Sycamore Trail
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-384-1177 • candscoinc.com
Stacey Lindburg, president		 22 underground utility Boulder City I-11 Bypass Phase 1, 2-15 Airport Connector Phase 1 and 2, and Highway 93
8 Heritage Surveying
1895 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-240-6901
Dennis Layton, president		 18 land surveying Raiders Stadium, Linq Plaza, West Henderson Business Center
9 BEC Environmental Inc.
7241 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-304-9830 • becnv.com
Eileen Christensen, principal		 10 environmental compliance consulting I-11 Boulder City Bypass; Advanced Rail Energy Storage; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (various)
10 RTC Technology
5840 La Costa Canyon Court
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-434-3344 • rtctechlv.com
Sargon Kannya, president		 9 low-voltage structured cabling Toll Brothers, P3 Health Partners, Kimley Horn
11 Paragon Pools
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-251-0500 • paragonpoolslv.com/
Joseph Vassallo, president		 5 commercial swimming pool and spa construction and renovations Reverence Club House pools and spa in Summerlin, South Beach Luxury Apartments, The COVE community pool in Southern Highlands, Holiday Inn Express in Mesquite