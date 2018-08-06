The List: Subcontractors, Aug. 6, 2018

Mon, Aug 6, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Company and top executive
|Total local permanent employees
|Specialty
|Notable projects
|1
|Helix Electric
3078 E. Sunset Road, Suite 9
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-732-1188 • helixelectric.com
Victor Fuchs, president
|550
|electrical
|UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex, Tesla Gigafactory, Aristocrat
|2
|Hirschi Masonry
4120 Losee Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-399-2211 • hirschimasonry.com
Chad Hirschi, president & CEO
|525
|masonry
|City National Arena, Blackrock by Pulte Homes, Sprouts Silverado Ranch
|3
|Tradewinds Construction
1714 W. Bonanza Road
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-310-6088 • tradewindsconstruction.com
Jeffrey Vilkin, president
|195
|carpentry, painting/decorating
|Did not disclose
|4
|Commercial Roofers Inc.
3865 W. Naples Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-876-1777 • commroof.com
Scott Howard, president
|175
|roofing/siding
|T-Mobile Arena, the Animal Foundation, Resorts World, Palms, Downtown Summerlin
|5
|Dielco Crane Service
5454 S. Arville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-364-5000 • dielcocrane.com
David Dieleman, president
|110
|crane operating, rigging and rental
|McCarran International Airport expansion, Project Neon, Resorts World
|6
|KHS&S Contractors
6680 Amelia Earhart Court
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-597-3200 • khss.com/
Shawn Martin, senior vice president
|90
|carpentry
|Palms Presidential Suites, Palms pool deck remodel, Wynn South Convention Center Expansion
|7
|C and S Company Inc.
1902 Sycamore Trail
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-384-1177 • candscoinc.com
Stacey Lindburg, president
|22
|underground utility
|Boulder City I-11 Bypass Phase 1, 2-15 Airport Connector Phase 1 and 2, and Highway 93
|8
|Heritage Surveying
1895 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-240-6901
Dennis Layton, president
|18
|land surveying
|Raiders Stadium, Linq Plaza, West Henderson Business Center
|9
|BEC Environmental Inc.
7241 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-304-9830 • becnv.com
Eileen Christensen, principal
|10
|environmental compliance consulting
|I-11 Boulder City Bypass; Advanced Rail Energy Storage; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (various)
|10
|RTC Technology
5840 La Costa Canyon Court
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-434-3344 • rtctechlv.com
Sargon Kannya, president
|9
|low-voltage structured cabling
|Toll Brothers, P3 Health Partners, Kimley Horn
|11
|Paragon Pools
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-251-0500 • paragonpoolslv.com/
Joseph Vassallo, president
|5
|commercial swimming pool and spa construction and renovations
|Reverence Club House pools and spa in Summerlin, South Beach Luxury Apartments, The COVE community pool in Southern Highlands, Holiday Inn Express in Mesquite