The List: Subcontractors, Aug. 6, 2018

Company and top executive Total local permanent employees Specialty Notable projects

1 Helix Electric

3078 E. Sunset Road, Suite 9

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-732-1188 • helixelectric.com

Victor Fuchs, president 550 electrical UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex, Tesla Gigafactory, Aristocrat

2 Hirschi Masonry

4120 Losee Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

702-399-2211 • hirschimasonry.com

Chad Hirschi, president & CEO 525 masonry City National Arena, Blackrock by Pulte Homes, Sprouts Silverado Ranch

3 Tradewinds Construction

1714 W. Bonanza Road

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-310-6088 • tradewindsconstruction.com

Jeffrey Vilkin, president 195 carpentry, painting/decorating Did not disclose

4 Commercial Roofers Inc.

3865 W. Naples Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-876-1777 • commroof.com

Scott Howard, president 175 roofing/siding T-Mobile Arena, the Animal Foundation, Resorts World, Palms, Downtown Summerlin

5 Dielco Crane Service

5454 S. Arville St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-364-5000 • dielcocrane.com

David Dieleman, president 110 crane operating, rigging and rental McCarran International Airport expansion, Project Neon, Resorts World

6 KHS&S Contractors

6680 Amelia Earhart Court

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-597-3200 • khss.com/

Shawn Martin, senior vice president 90 carpentry Palms Presidential Suites, Palms pool deck remodel, Wynn South Convention Center Expansion

7 C and S Company Inc.

1902 Sycamore Trail

Las Vegas, NV 89108

702-384-1177 • candscoinc.com

Stacey Lindburg, president 22 underground utility Boulder City I-11 Bypass Phase 1, 2-15 Airport Connector Phase 1 and 2, and Highway 93

8 Heritage Surveying

1895 Village Center Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-240-6901

Dennis Layton, president 18 land surveying Raiders Stadium, Linq Plaza, West Henderson Business Center

9 BEC Environmental Inc.

7241 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-304-9830 • becnv.com

Eileen Christensen, principal 10 environmental compliance consulting I-11 Boulder City Bypass; Advanced Rail Energy Storage; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (various)

10 RTC Technology

5840 La Costa Canyon Court

Las Vegas, NV 89139

702-434-3344 • rtctechlv.com

Sargon Kannya, president 9 low-voltage structured cabling Toll Brothers, P3 Health Partners, Kimley Horn

11 Paragon Pools

7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-251-0500 • paragonpoolslv.com/

Joseph Vassallo, president 5 commercial swimming pool and spa construction and renovations Reverence Club House pools and spa in Summerlin, South Beach Luxury Apartments, The COVE community pool in Southern Highlands, Holiday Inn Express in Mesquite

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

Share