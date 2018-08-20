The List: Real estate brokerages, Aug. 20, 2018

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Brokerage and top local executive title
|Total number 2017 local resale volume
|Total number 2017 local resale homes sold
|Number of local residential agents
|Year established
|1
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
3185 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89072
702-796-7777 • bhhsnv.com
Mark Stark, CEO
|$2,335,606,061
|6956
|1177
|1979
|2
|Simply Vegas
3042 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-685-3000 • simplyvegasrealestate.com
John Gafford & Gavin Ernstone, brokers/owners
|$1,058,126,413
|3625
|342
|2010
|3
|Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas
9420 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-212-2222 • whykwlasvegas.com
Debbie Zois, operating principal/broker
|$508,479,013
|1756
|282
|2005
|4
|ERA Brokers Consolidated
1735 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-873-4500 • erabrokers.com
Fafie Moore, executive vice president Southern Nevada
|$390,000,000
|1488
|153
|1989
|5
|Windermere Prestige Properties
1401 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89074
702-432-4600 • finevegashomes.com
Robyn Yates, broker/owner
|$170,592,613
|559
|100
|2004
|6
|Luxury Homes of Las Vegas
7854 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-216-4663 • luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com
Ken Lowman, broker/owner
|$135,000,000
|297
|16
|1999
|7
|Huntington & Ellis
9525 W. Russell Road, Suite C 120
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-583-3030 • huntingtonandellis.com
|$113,844,133
|334
|21
|2016
|8
|General Realty Group Inc.
6330 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-736-4664 • generalrealtygroup.com
Jay Dana, corporate broker
|$90,000,000
|505
|125
|1992
|9
|Couture Realty
732 S. 6th St., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-476-0060 • couturerealtylv.com
Ken Couture, broker/owner
|$11,537,623
|80
|4
|2004
