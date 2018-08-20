The List: Real estate brokerages, Aug. 20, 2018

Brokerage and top local executive title Total number 2017 local resale volume Total number 2017 local resale homes sold Number of local residential agents Year established 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

3185 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89072

702-796-7777 • bhhsnv.com

Mark Stark, CEO $2,335,606,061 6956 1177 1979 2 Simply Vegas

3042 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-685-3000 • simplyvegasrealestate.com

John Gafford & Gavin Ernstone, brokers/owners $1,058,126,413 3625 342 2010 3 Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas

9420 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89129

702-212-2222 • whykwlasvegas.com

Debbie Zois, operating principal/broker $508,479,013 1756 282 2005 4 ERA Brokers Consolidated

1735 Village Center Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-873-4500 • erabrokers.com

Fafie Moore, executive vice president Southern Nevada $390,000,000 1488 153 1989 5 Windermere Prestige Properties

1401 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89074

702-432-4600 • finevegashomes.com

Robyn Yates, broker/owner $170,592,613 559 100 2004 6 Luxury Homes of Las Vegas

7854 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-216-4663 • luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com

Ken Lowman, broker/owner $135,000,000 297 16 1999 7 Huntington & Ellis

9525 W. Russell Road, Suite C 120

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-583-3030 • huntingtonandellis.com $113,844,133 334 21 2016 8 General Realty Group Inc.

6330 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-736-4664 • generalrealtygroup.com

Jay Dana, corporate broker $90,000,000 505 125 1992 9 Couture Realty

732 S. 6th St., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-476-0060 • couturerealtylv.com

Ken Couture, broker/owner $11,537,623 80 4 2004

Source: This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

