The List: Available commercial space, May 7, 2018

Property Available square feet Available units Sale or lease Leasing agents and company 1 Golden Triangle Industrial Park — Building M

4550 Engineers Way

North Las Vegas, NV 89081 (industrial) 151,180 3 Lease Donna Alderson of CBRE 2 Jones Corporate Park

6425 Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118 (industrial) 117,000 2 Lease Greg Tassi of CBRE 3 Crossroads at Sunset

1419 W. Sunset Road

Henderson, NV 89014 (retail) 94,720 3 Lease Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger, Brett Rather of Colliers 4 Greystone Office Park

1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119 (office) 64,220 17 Lease Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Steven Targoff of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank 5a Renaissance III

3300 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121 (retail) 60,560 1 Lease Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate 5b Renaissance III

3250 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121 (retail) 60,560 1 Lease Landon Tenwolde / Deana Marcello / Logic Commercial Real Estate 7 820 S Rampart

820 S. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145 (retail) 60,000 Did not disclose Both Landon Tenwolde / Deana Marcello / Logic Commercial Real Estate 8 Horizon Ridge & Eastern

2650 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 98052 (retail) 59,158 1 Lease Lisa Callahan & Rhonda White of Sage Commercial Advisors 9 Horizon Town Center

1301 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015 (retail) 57,299 1 Lease Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate 10 North Mesa Plaza

1601 W. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (retail) 56,525 DND Lease Dan Adamson ROI Commercial Real Estate 11 Pageantry West

8925 & 8945 West Russell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89148 (office) 56,441 7 Lease Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM & Galit Kimerling with MDL Group

Source: Information comes from VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

