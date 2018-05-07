The List: Available commercial space, May 7, 2018

Mon, May 7, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Property
|Available square feet
|Available units
|Sale or lease
|Leasing agents and company
|1
|Golden Triangle Industrial Park — Building M
4550 Engineers Way
North Las Vegas, NV 89081 (industrial)
|151,180
|3
|Lease
|Donna Alderson of CBRE
|2
|Jones Corporate Park
6425 Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118 (industrial)
|117,000
|2
|Lease
|Greg Tassi of CBRE
|3
|Crossroads at Sunset
1419 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89014 (retail)
|94,720
|3
|Lease
|Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger, Brett Rather of Colliers
|4
|Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119 (office)
|64,220
|17
|Lease
|Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Steven Targoff of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
|5a
|Renaissance III
3300 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121 (retail)
|60,560
|1
|Lease
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|5b
|Renaissance III
3250 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121 (retail)
|60,560
|1
|Lease
|Landon Tenwolde / Deana Marcello / Logic Commercial Real Estate
|7
|820 S Rampart
820 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145 (retail)
|60,000
|Did not disclose
|Both
|Landon Tenwolde / Deana Marcello / Logic Commercial Real Estate
|8
|Horizon Ridge & Eastern
2650 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 98052 (retail)
|59,158
|1
|Lease
|Lisa Callahan & Rhonda White of Sage Commercial Advisors
|9
|Horizon Town Center
1301 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015 (retail)
|57,299
|1
|Lease
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|10
|North Mesa Plaza
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (retail)
|56,525
|DND
|Lease
|Dan Adamson ROI Commercial Real Estate
|11
|Pageantry West
8925 & 8945 West Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148 (office)
|56,441
|7
|Lease
|Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM & Galit Kimerling with MDL Group
Source: Information comes from VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]
This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.