The List: Technology companies, Nov. 5, 2018

|Company and top local executive
|Number of local permanent (part and full time) employees
|Types of products/services
|1
|Cox Communications
1700 Vegas Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89156
702-384-8084 • cox.com
Michael F. Bolognini, vice president and market leader
|1,500
|Business/residential cable TV, high-speed Internet, phone, security, home automation
|2
|Scientific Games
6601 S. Bermuda Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-897-7150 • scientificgames.com
Barry Cottle, president and CEO
|1,250* (*Number provided to VEGAS INC for July 19, 2018, List of Gaming Supply Companies)
|Slot machines, casino systems, table games
|3
|Aristocrat
10220 Aristocrat Way
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-270-1000 • aristocrat-us.com
Matt Wilson, managing director of the Americas
|1,100
|Slot machines, casino management systems, virtual casinos and mobile game apps
|4
|IGT
6355 S. Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-669-3236 • igt.com
Renato Ascoli, CEO
|560
|Casino games, systems and solutions
|5
|Konami Gaming Inc.
585 Konami Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-616-1400 • gaming.konami.com/
Steve Sutherland, president and CEO
|500
|Casino technology, casino management system
|6
|CenturyLink
6700 Via Austi Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-244-7455 • centurylink.com
Mike Jewell, director - network operations
|426
|Internet, business/residential telephone, CPE, cabling, security, cloud
|7
|Verizon
5555 Redwood St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
800-256-4646 • www.verizonwireless.com
Krista Bourne, President - South Central Market
|230
|Wireless communications services and products
|8
|Freeman Audio Visual
3325 W. Sunset Road, Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-263-1484 • freeman.com
Richard A. Pabst, Sr., regional vice president
|140
|audiovisual services
|9
|JCM Global
925 Pilot Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-651-0000 • jcmglobal.com
Takatomo Imai, president
|125
|bill validators, peripheral currency transaction equipment, digital displays
|10
|Aruze Gaming America
955 Grier Drive, Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-985-8222 • aruzegaming.com
Robert B. Ziems, president and global chief legal officer
|117
|Designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices
|11
|Smart City Networks
5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-943-6000 • smartcity.com
Mark Haley, president
|104
|Provider of utilities, technology and telecommunications services for the meeting and convention industry
|12
|Link Technologies
9505 Hillwood Drive, Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-233-8703 • linktechconsulting.com
Debbie Banko, CEO
|102
|IT, cybersecurity, audit and compliance, project management, systems integration, professional services and staff augmentation
|13
|NetEffect
375 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-318-7700 • neteffect.com
Jeff Grace, partner and chief marketing officer
|23
|IT support & consulting, network security, cloud services
|14
|iPhone Doctor LLC
751 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-638-7200 • myiPhoneDoctor.com
Jose Figueroa, CEO
|20
|repairs, phones, accessories and Internet
|15
|RTC Technology
5840 La Costa Canyon Court, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-434-3344 • rtctechnology.com
Sargon Kannya, president
|9
|management and consulting
|16
|Moment 3D
145 Gibson Road, Suite B
Henderson, NV 89014
702-826-4022 • moment3d.space
Alex Gao, founder
|2
|Rapid prototyping/Product development
