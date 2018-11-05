The List: Technology companies, Nov. 5, 2018

Company and top local executive Number of local permanent (part and full time) employees Types of products/services 1 Cox Communications

1700 Vegas Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89156

702-384-8084 • cox.com

Michael F. Bolognini, vice president and market leader 1,500 Business/residential cable TV, high-speed Internet, phone, security, home automation 2 Scientific Games

6601 S. Bermuda Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-897-7150 • scientificgames.com

Barry Cottle, president and CEO 1,250* (*Number provided to VEGAS INC for July 19, 2018, List of Gaming Supply Companies) Slot machines, casino systems, table games 3 Aristocrat

10220 Aristocrat Way

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-270-1000 • aristocrat-us.com

Matt Wilson, managing director of the Americas 1,100 Slot machines, casino management systems, virtual casinos and mobile game apps 4 IGT

6355 S. Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-669-3236 • igt.com

Renato Ascoli, CEO 560 Casino games, systems and solutions 5 Konami Gaming Inc.

585 Konami Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-616-1400 • gaming.konami.com/

Steve Sutherland, president and CEO 500 Casino technology, casino management system 6 CenturyLink

6700 Via Austi Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-244-7455 • centurylink.com

Mike Jewell, director - network operations 426 Internet, business/residential telephone, CPE, cabling, security, cloud 7 Verizon

5555 Redwood St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

800-256-4646 • www.verizonwireless.com

Krista Bourne, President - South Central Market 230 Wireless communications services and products 8 Freeman Audio Visual

3325 W. Sunset Road, Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-263-1484 • freeman.com

Richard A. Pabst, Sr., regional vice president 140 audiovisual services 9 JCM Global

925 Pilot Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-651-0000 • jcmglobal.com

Takatomo Imai, president 125 bill validators, peripheral currency transaction equipment, digital displays 10 Aruze Gaming America

955 Grier Drive, Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-985-8222 • aruzegaming.com

Robert B. Ziems, president and global chief legal officer 117 Designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices 11 Smart City Networks

5795 W. Badura Ave., Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-943-6000 • smartcity.com

Mark Haley, president 104 Provider of utilities, technology and telecommunications services for the meeting and convention industry 12 Link Technologies

9505 Hillwood Drive, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-233-8703 • linktechconsulting.com

Debbie Banko, CEO 102 IT, cybersecurity, audit and compliance, project management, systems integration, professional services and staff augmentation 13 NetEffect

375 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-318-7700 • neteffect.com

Jeff Grace, partner and chief marketing officer 23 IT support & consulting, network security, cloud services 14 iPhone Doctor LLC

751 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-638-7200 • myiPhoneDoctor.com

Jose Figueroa, CEO 20 repairs, phones, accessories and Internet 15 RTC Technology

5840 La Costa Canyon Court, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-434-3344 • rtctechnology.com

Sargon Kannya, president 9 management and consulting 16 Moment 3D

145 Gibson Road, Suite B

Henderson, NV 89014

702-826-4022 • moment3d.space

Alex Gao, founder 2 Rapid prototyping/Product development

Source: VEGAS INC research. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

Share