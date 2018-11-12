The List: International airlines, Nov. 12, 2018

International airline passengers Average daily flights Cities 1 WestJet

Based in Calgary, Canada

888-937-8538 • westjet.com 725,867 9.2 8 2 British Airways

Based in Harmondsworth, England

800-247-9297 • britishairways.com 268,525 1.6 1 3 Virgin Atlantic Airways

Based in Crawley, United Kingdom

800-862-8621 • virgin-atlantic.com 211,023 0.7 2 4 Volaris Airlines

Based in Santa Fe, Mexico

855-865-2747 • volaris.com 135,127 1.7 2 5 ABC Aerolinea dba Interjet

Based in Toluca, Mexico

866-285-8307 • interjet.com 132,092 2.1 3 6 AeroMexico

Based in Mexico City, Mexico

800-237-66639 • aeromexico.com 117,938 2.7 2 7 Thomas Cook Airlines

Based in London, England

+44 (0)20-7557-6400 • thomascook.com 92,149 not listed 0 8 Korean Air Lines

Based in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

800-438-5000 • koreanair.com 89,448 0.7 1 9 Copa Airlines

Based in Panama City, Panama

800-359-2672 • copaair.com 76,139 1 1 10 Viva Aerobus (Aeroenlaces Nacionales S.A. de C.V.)

Based in Apodaca, Mexico

888-935-9848 • vivaaerobus.com 73,982 1.1 2 11 Condor Flugdienst

Based in Kelsterbach, Germany

866-960-7915 • condor.com 56,701 0.3 1 12 Edelweiss Air

Based in Zurich, Switzerland

+41 (0)848-333-593 • flyedelweiss.com 41,473 not listed 0 13 Hainan Airlines

Based in Haikou City, China

888-688-8813 • hainanairlines.com 41,343 0.5 1 14 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Based in Fornebu, Norway

800-357-4159 • norwegian.com 32,033 0.7 4 15 Air Canada

Based in Montreal, Canada

514-422-5000 • aircanada.com 5,128 6.5 4

Source: McCarran International Airport documents and VEGAS INC research. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

