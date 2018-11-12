The List: International airlines, Nov. 12, 2018

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|International airline
|passengers
|Average daily flights
|Cities
|1
|WestJet
Based in Calgary, Canada
888-937-8538 • westjet.com
|725,867
|9.2
|8
|2
|British Airways
Based in Harmondsworth, England
800-247-9297 • britishairways.com
|268,525
|1.6
|1
|3
|Virgin Atlantic Airways
Based in Crawley, United Kingdom
800-862-8621 • virgin-atlantic.com
|211,023
|0.7
|2
|4
|Volaris Airlines
Based in Santa Fe, Mexico
855-865-2747 • volaris.com
|135,127
|1.7
|2
|5
|ABC Aerolinea dba Interjet
Based in Toluca, Mexico
866-285-8307 • interjet.com
|132,092
|2.1
|3
|6
|AeroMexico
Based in Mexico City, Mexico
800-237-66639 • aeromexico.com
|117,938
|2.7
|2
|7
|Thomas Cook Airlines
Based in London, England
+44 (0)20-7557-6400 • thomascook.com
|92,149
|not listed
|0
|8
|Korean Air Lines
Based in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
800-438-5000 • koreanair.com
|89,448
|0.7
|1
|9
|Copa Airlines
Based in Panama City, Panama
800-359-2672 • copaair.com
|76,139
|1
|1
|10
|Viva Aerobus (Aeroenlaces Nacionales S.A. de C.V.)
Based in Apodaca, Mexico
888-935-9848 • vivaaerobus.com
|73,982
|1.1
|2
|11
|Condor Flugdienst
Based in Kelsterbach, Germany
866-960-7915 • condor.com
|56,701
|0.3
|1
|12
|Edelweiss Air
Based in Zurich, Switzerland
+41 (0)848-333-593 • flyedelweiss.com
|41,473
|not listed
|0
|13
|Hainan Airlines
Based in Haikou City, China
888-688-8813 • hainanairlines.com
|41,343
|0.5
|1
|14
|Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Based in Fornebu, Norway
800-357-4159 • norwegian.com
|32,033
|0.7
|4
|15
|Air Canada
Based in Montreal, Canada
514-422-5000 • aircanada.com
|5,128
|6.5
|4
