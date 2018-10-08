The List: Nonprofit foundations, Oct. 8, 2018

Mon, Oct 8, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Foundation
|Assets
|Revenue
|Income
|Tax period ending
|1
|Engelstad Family Foundation
851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89145-4884
|$790,473,461
|Not listed
|$199,764,561
|Dec. 2016
|2
|Cyrus Tang Foundation
8960 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148-1302
|$401,409,049
|Not listed
|$202,882,770
|Dec. 2016
|3
|UNLV Foundation
4505 Maryland Parkway, Box 451006
Las Vegas, NV 89154-9900
|$382,574,567
|$79,316,525
|$316,757,778
|June 2017
|4
|Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Charitable Trust
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 440
Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749
|$359,559,176
|Not listed
|$201,674,760
|Dec. 2017
|5
|Alexander Dawson Foundation
6720 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 260
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3569
|$271,436,377
|$41,791,807
|$66,280,371
|June 2017
|6
|Nevada Community Foundation Inc.
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390
Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749
|$143,168,866
|$15,771,948
|$76,933,674
|June 2017
|7
|Opportunity Village Foundation
6050 S. Buffalo Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113-2154
|$131,137,266
|$19,086,904
|$125,837,304
|June 2017
|8
|Andre Agassi Foundation For Education
1120 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 160
Las Vegas, NV 89144-6303
|$126,021,652
|$3,284,011
|$19,450,489
|Dec. 2016
|9
|Troesh Family Foundation
1370 Jet Stream Drive, Suite 100
Henderson, NV 89052-4234
|$109,056,065
|Not listed
|$36,555,257
|Dec. 2016
|10
|Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
|$61,658,115
|Not listed
|$664,823
|Dec. 2016
|11
|The Animal Foundation
699 N. Wardelle St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101-0000
|$47,142,010
|$12,151,960
|$12,236,623
|Dec. 2016
|12
|Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation
9101 Alta Drive, Unit 107
Las Vegas, NV 89145-8505
|$32,182,688
|Not listed
|$4,285,302
|Dec. 2016
|13
|Pettit Foundation
PO Box 530875
Henderson, NV 89053-0875
|$32,133,011
|Not listed
|$1,316,048
|Dec. 2016
|14
|Tony And Renee Marlon Charitable Foundation
9025 Greensboro Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89134-0501
|$32,044,460
|Not listed
|$16,030,057
|Dec. 2016
|15
|Strauss Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$30,588,721
|Not listed
|$6,085,106
|Dec. 2017
|16
|Galil Foundation
3540 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102-5816
|$26,999,271
|Not listed
|$108,096
|Dec. 2017
|17
|Simpson Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$25,743,253
|Not listed
|$15,680,307
|Dec. 2017
|18
|James Daniel Humphrey Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$24,854,831
|Not listed
|$11,014,199
|March 2018
|19
|Preservati Family Charitable Trust Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$23,736,608
|Not listed
|$9,373,045
|Dec. 2017
|20
|Provident Benevolent Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$21,667,204
|Not listed
|$4,547,899
|June 2017
|21
|Public Education Foundation
4350 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89119-7530
|$21,285,339
|$8,531,945
|$9,568,822
|Sept. 2017
|22
|Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$20,661,728
|Not listed
|$5,470,180
|Dec. 2017
|23
|George Henry Mayr Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$19,277,012
|Not listed
|$4,893,760
|Dec. 2017
|24
|The Boyd Foundation
3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, 9th floor
Las Vegas, NV 89169-0974
|$18,715,989
|Not listed
|$9,478,912
|Dec. 2016
|25
|Another Joy Foundation 1
9811 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89117-7528
|$18,064,862
|$59,909
|$59,909
|Dec. 2016
|26
|Richaed Tam Foundation
8535 Edna Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89117-4413
|$17,484,773
|Not listed
|$10,944,723
|June 2017
|27
|Gaughan Family Foundation
4021 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107-3117
|$17,107,836
|Not listed
|$12,576,774
|Dec. 2017
|28
|John Wesley Hanes And Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$16,631,333
|Not listed
|$3,903,461
|Dec. 2017
|29
|Oechsle Family Foundation Inc.
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$16,161,471
|Not listed
|$6,038,770
|Dec. 2017
|30
|MGM Resorts Foundation
840 Grier Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3778
|$15,396,988
|$10,300,102
|$10,300,102
|Dec. 2017
|31
|Luddy Charitable Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$15,188,885
|Not listed
|$12,297,476
|Dec. 2017
|32
|Bethlehem Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$14,648,780
|Not listed
|$6,301,523
|Dec. 2017
|33
|Dunn Family Foundation
3 Vintage Canyon St.
Las Vegas, NV 89141-6044
|$13,861,082
|Not listed
|$2,022,504
|Dec. 2016
|34
|The 25Th Century Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$13,753,168
|Not listed
|$3,626,928
|March 2018
|35
|Mark And Judy Heinemann Foundation Inc.
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$13,644,564
|Not listed
|$9,107,662
|Dec. 2017
|36
|FW Symmes Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278
|$13,075,236
|Not listed
|$3,278,657
|Dec. 2017
|37
|Boys And Girls Club Of Las Vegas Foundation Inc.
2850 Lindell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89146-6815
|$12,930,988
|$838,051
|$838,051
|Dec. 2017
|38
|Elardi Foundation
3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109-8955
|$12,685,352
|Not listed
|$202,078
|Dec. 2017
|39
|Gilcrease Orchard Foundation
PO Box 35317
Las Vegas, NV 89133-5317
|$12,602,887
|Not listed
|$5,372,582
|Dec. 2016
Source: VEGAS INC research of Internal Revenue Service records. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]
This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.