The List: Nonprofit foundations, Oct. 8, 2018

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Oct 8, 2018 (2 a.m.)

Foundation Assets Revenue Income Tax period ending
1 Engelstad Family Foundation
851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89145-4884		 $790,473,461 Not listed $199,764,561 Dec. 2016
2 Cyrus Tang Foundation
8960 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148-1302		 $401,409,049 Not listed $202,882,770 Dec. 2016
3 UNLV Foundation
4505 Maryland Parkway, Box 451006
Las Vegas, NV 89154-9900		 $382,574,567 $79,316,525 $316,757,778 June 2017
4 Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Charitable Trust
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 440
Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749		 $359,559,176 Not listed $201,674,760 Dec. 2017
5 Alexander Dawson Foundation
6720 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 260
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3569		 $271,436,377 $41,791,807 $66,280,371 June 2017
6 Nevada Community Foundation Inc.
410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390
Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749		 $143,168,866 $15,771,948 $76,933,674 June 2017
7 Opportunity Village Foundation
6050 S. Buffalo Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113-2154		 $131,137,266 $19,086,904 $125,837,304 June 2017
8 Andre Agassi Foundation For Education
1120 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 160
Las Vegas, NV 89144-6303		 $126,021,652 $3,284,011 $19,450,489 Dec. 2016
9 Troesh Family Foundation
1370 Jet Stream Drive, Suite 100
Henderson, NV 89052-4234		 $109,056,065 Not listed $36,555,257 Dec. 2016
10 Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967		 $61,658,115 Not listed $664,823 Dec. 2016
11 The Animal Foundation
699 N. Wardelle St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101-0000		 $47,142,010 $12,151,960 $12,236,623 Dec. 2016
12 Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation
9101 Alta Drive, Unit 107
Las Vegas, NV 89145-8505		 $32,182,688 Not listed $4,285,302 Dec. 2016
13 Pettit Foundation
PO Box 530875
Henderson, NV 89053-0875		 $32,133,011 Not listed $1,316,048 Dec. 2016
14 Tony And Renee Marlon Charitable Foundation
9025 Greensboro Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89134-0501		 $32,044,460 Not listed $16,030,057 Dec. 2016
15 Strauss Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $30,588,721 Not listed $6,085,106 Dec. 2017
16 Galil Foundation
3540 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102-5816		 $26,999,271 Not listed $108,096 Dec. 2017
17 Simpson Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $25,743,253 Not listed $15,680,307 Dec. 2017
18 James Daniel Humphrey Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $24,854,831 Not listed $11,014,199 March 2018
19 Preservati Family Charitable Trust Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $23,736,608 Not listed $9,373,045 Dec. 2017
20 Provident Benevolent Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $21,667,204 Not listed $4,547,899 June 2017
21 Public Education Foundation
4350 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89119-7530		 $21,285,339 $8,531,945 $9,568,822 Sept. 2017
22 Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $20,661,728 Not listed $5,470,180 Dec. 2017
23 George Henry Mayr Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $19,277,012 Not listed $4,893,760 Dec. 2017
24 The Boyd Foundation
3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, 9th floor
Las Vegas, NV 89169-0974		 $18,715,989 Not listed $9,478,912 Dec. 2016
25 Another Joy Foundation 1
9811 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89117-7528		 $18,064,862 $59,909 $59,909 Dec. 2016
26 Richaed Tam Foundation
8535 Edna Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89117-4413		 $17,484,773 Not listed $10,944,723 June 2017
27 Gaughan Family Foundation
4021 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107-3117		 $17,107,836 Not listed $12,576,774 Dec. 2017
28 John Wesley Hanes And Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $16,631,333 Not listed $3,903,461 Dec. 2017
29 Oechsle Family Foundation Inc.
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $16,161,471 Not listed $6,038,770 Dec. 2017
30 MGM Resorts Foundation
840 Grier Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3778		 $15,396,988 $10,300,102 $10,300,102 Dec. 2017
31 Luddy Charitable Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $15,188,885 Not listed $12,297,476 Dec. 2017
32 Bethlehem Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $14,648,780 Not listed $6,301,523 Dec. 2017
33 Dunn Family Foundation
3 Vintage Canyon St.
Las Vegas, NV 89141-6044		 $13,861,082 Not listed $2,022,504 Dec. 2016
34 The 25Th Century Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $13,753,168 Not listed $3,626,928 March 2018
35 Mark And Judy Heinemann Foundation Inc.
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $13,644,564 Not listed $9,107,662 Dec. 2017
36 FW Symmes Foundation
6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278		 $13,075,236 Not listed $3,278,657 Dec. 2017
37 Boys And Girls Club Of Las Vegas Foundation Inc.
2850 Lindell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89146-6815		 $12,930,988 $838,051 $838,051 Dec. 2017
38 Elardi Foundation
3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109-8955		 $12,685,352 Not listed $202,078 Dec. 2017
39 Gilcrease Orchard Foundation
PO Box 35317
Las Vegas, NV 89133-5317		 $12,602,887 Not listed $5,372,582 Dec. 2016

Source: VEGAS INC research of Internal Revenue Service records. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

