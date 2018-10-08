The List: Nonprofit foundations, Oct. 8, 2018

Foundation Assets Revenue Income Tax period ending 1 Engelstad Family Foundation

851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89145-4884 $790,473,461 Not listed $199,764,561 Dec. 2016 2 Cyrus Tang Foundation

8960 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148-1302 $401,409,049 Not listed $202,882,770 Dec. 2016 3 UNLV Foundation

4505 Maryland Parkway, Box 451006

Las Vegas, NV 89154-9900 $382,574,567 $79,316,525 $316,757,778 June 2017 4 Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Charitable Trust

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 440

Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749 $359,559,176 Not listed $201,674,760 Dec. 2017 5 Alexander Dawson Foundation

6720 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 260

Las Vegas, NV 89119-3569 $271,436,377 $41,791,807 $66,280,371 June 2017 6 Nevada Community Foundation Inc.

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390

Las Vegas, NV 89145-5749 $143,168,866 $15,771,948 $76,933,674 June 2017 7 Opportunity Village Foundation

6050 S. Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113-2154 $131,137,266 $19,086,904 $125,837,304 June 2017 8 Andre Agassi Foundation For Education

1120 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 160

Las Vegas, NV 89144-6303 $126,021,652 $3,284,011 $19,450,489 Dec. 2016 9 Troesh Family Foundation

1370 Jet Stream Drive, Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89052-4234 $109,056,065 Not listed $36,555,257 Dec. 2016 10 Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967 $61,658,115 Not listed $664,823 Dec. 2016 11 The Animal Foundation

699 N. Wardelle St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101-0000 $47,142,010 $12,151,960 $12,236,623 Dec. 2016 12 Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation

9101 Alta Drive, Unit 107

Las Vegas, NV 89145-8505 $32,182,688 Not listed $4,285,302 Dec. 2016 13 Pettit Foundation

PO Box 530875

Henderson, NV 89053-0875 $32,133,011 Not listed $1,316,048 Dec. 2016 14 Tony And Renee Marlon Charitable Foundation

9025 Greensboro Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89134-0501 $32,044,460 Not listed $16,030,057 Dec. 2016 15 Strauss Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $30,588,721 Not listed $6,085,106 Dec. 2017 16 Galil Foundation

3540 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102-5816 $26,999,271 Not listed $108,096 Dec. 2017 17 Simpson Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $25,743,253 Not listed $15,680,307 Dec. 2017 18 James Daniel Humphrey Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $24,854,831 Not listed $11,014,199 March 2018 19 Preservati Family Charitable Trust Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $23,736,608 Not listed $9,373,045 Dec. 2017 20 Provident Benevolent Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $21,667,204 Not listed $4,547,899 June 2017 21 Public Education Foundation

4350 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89119-7530 $21,285,339 $8,531,945 $9,568,822 Sept. 2017 22 Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $20,661,728 Not listed $5,470,180 Dec. 2017 23 George Henry Mayr Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $19,277,012 Not listed $4,893,760 Dec. 2017 24 The Boyd Foundation

3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, 9th floor

Las Vegas, NV 89169-0974 $18,715,989 Not listed $9,478,912 Dec. 2016 25 Another Joy Foundation 1

9811 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89117-7528 $18,064,862 $59,909 $59,909 Dec. 2016 26 Richaed Tam Foundation

8535 Edna Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89117-4413 $17,484,773 Not listed $10,944,723 June 2017 27 Gaughan Family Foundation

4021 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107-3117 $17,107,836 Not listed $12,576,774 Dec. 2017 28 John Wesley Hanes And Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $16,631,333 Not listed $3,903,461 Dec. 2017 29 Oechsle Family Foundation Inc.

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $16,161,471 Not listed $6,038,770 Dec. 2017 30 MGM Resorts Foundation

840 Grier Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119-3778 $15,396,988 $10,300,102 $10,300,102 Dec. 2017 31 Luddy Charitable Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $15,188,885 Not listed $12,297,476 Dec. 2017 32 Bethlehem Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $14,648,780 Not listed $6,301,523 Dec. 2017 33 Dunn Family Foundation

3 Vintage Canyon St.

Las Vegas, NV 89141-6044 $13,861,082 Not listed $2,022,504 Dec. 2016 34 The 25Th Century Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $13,753,168 Not listed $3,626,928 March 2018 35 Mark And Judy Heinemann Foundation Inc.

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $13,644,564 Not listed $9,107,662 Dec. 2017 36 FW Symmes Foundation

6325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89118-3278 $13,075,236 Not listed $3,278,657 Dec. 2017 37 Boys And Girls Club Of Las Vegas Foundation Inc.

2850 Lindell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89146-6815 $12,930,988 $838,051 $838,051 Dec. 2017 38 Elardi Foundation

3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109-8955 $12,685,352 Not listed $202,078 Dec. 2017 39 Gilcrease Orchard Foundation

PO Box 35317

Las Vegas, NV 89133-5317 $12,602,887 Not listed $5,372,582 Dec. 2016

Source: VEGAS INC research of Internal Revenue Service records. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

Share