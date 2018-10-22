The List: Banks and thrifts, Oct. 22, 2018

Bank Local deposits as reported in FDIC documents Local branches Number of domestic offices 1 Charles Schwab Bank

2360 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 400

Henderson, NV 89074

702-263-2307 • www.schwab.com $190,937,000,000 1 1 2 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

3800 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-791-6353 • wellsfargo.com $19,518,646,000 73 5,934 3 Bank of America

300 S. Fourth St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-654-7900 • bankofamerica.com $13,799,180,000 49 4,488 4 Charles Schwab Signature Bank

2360 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 400

Henderson, NV 89074

877-242-8691 • www.schwab.com $9,085,639,000 1 1 5 JPMorgan Chase Bank

9911 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-938-0050 • chase.com $3,859,322,000 48 5,200 6 Wells Fargo Financial National Bank

4425 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-368-5900 • wellsfargo.com $3,524,090,000 1 1 7 Western Alliance Bank

2700 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-248-4200 • westernalliancebancorporation.com $3,331,263,000 10 39 8 U.S. Bank National Association

2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-251-1600 • usbank.com $3,305,791,000 67 3,143 9 Nevada State Bank (a division of ZB)*

750 E. Warm Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-855-4612 • nsbank.com $2,935,105,000 31 444 (as ZB, National Association) 10 Beal Bank USA

1970 Village Center Circle, Suite 1

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-598-3500 • bealbank.com $1,592,866,000 1 23 11 Bofi Federal Bank

9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 400

Las Vegas, NV 89148

877-247-8002 • bofifederalbank.com $1,585,629,000 1 2 12 Citibank

8701 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-505-9891 • online.citi.com $1,258,000,000 9 716 13 Toyota Financial Savings Bank

2485 Village View Drive, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89074

702-477-2170 • toyotafinancial.com $740,857,000 1 1 14 Meadows Bank

8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-471-2265 • meadowsbank.com $521,009,000 2 6 15 City National Bank

10801 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-952-5901 • cnb.com $520,195,000 4 80 16 USAA Savings Bank

3773 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-862-8891 • usaa.com $369,748,000 1 1 17 Mutual of Omaha Bank

2360 Corporate Circle

Henderson, NV 89074

702-492-5820 • mutualofomahabank.com $344,665,000 3 30 18 Bank of the West

9021 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-304-1050 • bankofthewest.com $295,830,000 4 558 19 East West Bank

4711 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-475-6111 • eastwestbank.com $241,245,000 1 113 20 Bank of George

9115 W. Russell Road, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-851-4200 • bankofgeorge.com $187,416,000 2 2 21 First Security Bank of Nevada

9130 W. Russell Road, Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-853-0900 • firstsecuritybanknv.com $159,946,000 2 2 22 Town & Country Bank

8620 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-252-8777 • tcbanknv.com $131,587,000 4 5 23 Pacific Premier Bank

10777 W. Twain Ave., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-853-4700 • plazabank.com $117,841,000 1 35 24 First Savings Bank

1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 101

Henderson, NV 89012

702-740-4063 • firstsavingsbanks.com $117,215,000 1 22 25 Washington Federal

7345 S. Durango Drive, Suite 116

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-837-1929 • washingtonfederal.com $117,065,000 6 238 26 Valley Bank of Nevada

6385 Simmons St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

702-259-2658 • bankofnlv.com $115,596,000 1 2 27 American First National Bank

6822 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-777-9988 • afnb.com $113,092,000 1 17 28 The Northern Trust Company

1995 Village Center Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-304-6800 • northerntrust.com $105,899,000 1 71 29 Royal Business Bank

3919 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-889-9822 • royalbusinessbankusa.com $77,831,000 1 14 30 Kirkwood Bank of Nevada

4730 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 180

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-912-0700 • kirkwoodbanknv.com $74,495,000 2 2 31 Armed Forces Bank

4325 N. Washington Blvd.

Nellis Air Force Base, NV 89191

702-651-8228 • afbank.com $63,935,000 1 42 32 Cathay Bank

6110 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-453-8889 • cathaybank.com $57,369,000 1 68 33 First American Trust, FSB

2500 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 120

Henderson, NV 89074

702-784-7611 • firstamtrust.com $56,673,000 1 10 34 Credit One Bank

6801 S. Cimarron Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-269-1000 • creditonebank.com $40,605,000 1 1 35 First Foundation Bank

6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-851-4830 • ff-inc.com $26,730,000 1 21 36 MidCountry Bank

3240 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-821-3101 • midcountrybank.com $14,676,000 1 15 37 Nevada Bank and Trust Company

599 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-346-5762 • nevadabankandtrust.com $5,911,000 1 4

Source: VEGAS INC research and FDIC records, including the institutionsâ€™ summary of deposits. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

