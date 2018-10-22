The List: Banks and thrifts, Oct. 22, 2018

Mon, Oct 22, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Bank
|Local deposits as reported in FDIC documents
|Local branches
|Number of domestic offices
|1
|Charles Schwab Bank
2360 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 400
Henderson, NV 89074
702-263-2307 • www.schwab.com
|$190,937,000,000
|1
|1
|2
|Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
3800 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-791-6353 • wellsfargo.com
|$19,518,646,000
|73
|5,934
|3
|Bank of America
300 S. Fourth St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-654-7900 • bankofamerica.com
|$13,799,180,000
|49
|4,488
|4
|Charles Schwab Signature Bank
2360 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 400
Henderson, NV 89074
877-242-8691 • www.schwab.com
|$9,085,639,000
|1
|1
|5
|JPMorgan Chase Bank
9911 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-938-0050 • chase.com
|$3,859,322,000
|48
|5,200
|6
|Wells Fargo Financial National Bank
4425 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-368-5900 • wellsfargo.com
|$3,524,090,000
|1
|1
|7
|Western Alliance Bank
2700 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-248-4200 • westernalliancebancorporation.com
|$3,331,263,000
|10
|39
|8
|U.S. Bank National Association
2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-251-1600 • usbank.com
|$3,305,791,000
|67
|3,143
|9
|Nevada State Bank (a division of ZB)*
750 E. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-855-4612 • nsbank.com
|$2,935,105,000
|31
|444 (as ZB, National Association)
|10
|Beal Bank USA
1970 Village Center Circle, Suite 1
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-598-3500 • bealbank.com
|$1,592,866,000
|1
|23
|11
|Bofi Federal Bank
9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 400
Las Vegas, NV 89148
877-247-8002 • bofifederalbank.com
|$1,585,629,000
|1
|2
|12
|Citibank
8701 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-505-9891 • online.citi.com
|$1,258,000,000
|9
|716
|13
|Toyota Financial Savings Bank
2485 Village View Drive, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89074
702-477-2170 • toyotafinancial.com
|$740,857,000
|1
|1
|14
|Meadows Bank
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-471-2265 • meadowsbank.com
|$521,009,000
|2
|6
|15
|City National Bank
10801 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-952-5901 • cnb.com
|$520,195,000
|4
|80
|16
|USAA Savings Bank
3773 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-862-8891 • usaa.com
|$369,748,000
|1
|1
|17
|Mutual of Omaha Bank
2360 Corporate Circle
Henderson, NV 89074
702-492-5820 • mutualofomahabank.com
|$344,665,000
|3
|30
|18
|Bank of the West
9021 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-304-1050 • bankofthewest.com
|$295,830,000
|4
|558
|19
|East West Bank
4711 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-475-6111 • eastwestbank.com
|$241,245,000
|1
|113
|20
|Bank of George
9115 W. Russell Road, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-851-4200 • bankofgeorge.com
|$187,416,000
|2
|2
|21
|First Security Bank of Nevada
9130 W. Russell Road, Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-853-0900 • firstsecuritybanknv.com
|$159,946,000
|2
|2
|22
|Town & Country Bank
8620 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-252-8777 • tcbanknv.com
|$131,587,000
|4
|5
|23
|Pacific Premier Bank
10777 W. Twain Ave., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-853-4700 • plazabank.com
|$117,841,000
|1
|35
|24
|First Savings Bank
1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 101
Henderson, NV 89012
702-740-4063 • firstsavingsbanks.com
|$117,215,000
|1
|22
|25
|Washington Federal
7345 S. Durango Drive, Suite 116
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-837-1929 • washingtonfederal.com
|$117,065,000
|6
|238
|26
|Valley Bank of Nevada
6385 Simmons St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
702-259-2658 • bankofnlv.com
|$115,596,000
|1
|2
|27
|American First National Bank
6822 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-777-9988 • afnb.com
|$113,092,000
|1
|17
|28
|The Northern Trust Company
1995 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-304-6800 • northerntrust.com
|$105,899,000
|1
|71
|29
|Royal Business Bank
3919 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-889-9822 • royalbusinessbankusa.com
|$77,831,000
|1
|14
|30
|Kirkwood Bank of Nevada
4730 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 180
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-912-0700 • kirkwoodbanknv.com
|$74,495,000
|2
|2
|31
|Armed Forces Bank
4325 N. Washington Blvd.
Nellis Air Force Base, NV 89191
702-651-8228 • afbank.com
|$63,935,000
|1
|42
|32
|Cathay Bank
6110 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-453-8889 • cathaybank.com
|$57,369,000
|1
|68
|33
|First American Trust, FSB
2500 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 120
Henderson, NV 89074
702-784-7611 • firstamtrust.com
|$56,673,000
|1
|10
|34
|Credit One Bank
6801 S. Cimarron Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-269-1000 • creditonebank.com
|$40,605,000
|1
|1
|35
|First Foundation Bank
6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-851-4830 • ff-inc.com
|$26,730,000
|1
|21
|36
|MidCountry Bank
3240 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-821-3101 • midcountrybank.com
|$14,676,000
|1
|15
|37
|Nevada Bank and Trust Company
599 W. Mesquite Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-346-5762 • nevadabankandtrust.com
|$5,911,000
|1
|4
Source: VEGAS INC research and FDIC records, including the institutionsâ€™ summary of deposits. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]