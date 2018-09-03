The List: Convention centers, Sept. 3, 2018

Mon, Sep 3, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Convention center
|Square footage
|Year established
|1
|Las Vegas Convention Center
3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-892-0711 • vegasmeansbusiness.com
|2,182,167
|1959
|2
|Mandalay Bay
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119
877-632-7900 • mandalaybay.com
|2,013,697
|1999
|3
|Sands Expo & Convention Center
201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-733-5556 • sandsexpo.com
|1,200,000
|1990
|4
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
800-929-1112 • mgmgrand.com
|602,000
|1993
|5
|Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-4020 • venetian.com
|510,008
|1999
|6
|World Market Center
495 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-599-9621 • imcenters.com
|450,000
|2005
|7a
|Aria
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-7171 • arialasvegas.com/meetings
|300,000
|2009
|7b
|Caesars Palace
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7110 • cetmeetings.com
|300,000
|1966
Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]