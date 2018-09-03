The List: Convention centers, Sept. 3, 2018

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Sep 3, 2018 (2 a.m.)

Convention center Square footage Year established
1 Las Vegas Convention Center
3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-892-0711 • vegasmeansbusiness.com		 2,182,167 1959
2 Mandalay Bay
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119
877-632-7900 • mandalaybay.com		 2,013,697 1999
3 Sands Expo & Convention Center
201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-733-5556 • sandsexpo.com		 1,200,000 1990
4 MGM Grand Garden Arena
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
800-929-1112 • mgmgrand.com		 602,000 1993
5 Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-4020 • venetian.com		 510,008 1999
6 World Market Center
495 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-599-9621 • imcenters.com		 450,000 2005
7a Aria
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-7171 • arialasvegas.com/meetings		 300,000 2009
7b Caesars Palace
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7110 • cetmeetings.com		 300,000 1966

Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

