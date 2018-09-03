The List: Convention centers, Sept. 3, 2018

Convention center Square footage Year established 1 Las Vegas Convention Center

3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-892-0711 • vegasmeansbusiness.com 2,182,167 1959 2 Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119

877-632-7900 • mandalaybay.com 2,013,697 1999 3 Sands Expo & Convention Center

201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-733-5556 • sandsexpo.com 1,200,000 1990 4 MGM Grand Garden Arena

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

800-929-1112 • mgmgrand.com 602,000 1993 5 Venetian

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-414-4020 • venetian.com 510,008 1999 6 World Market Center

495 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-599-9621 • imcenters.com 450,000 2005 7a Aria

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158

702-590-7171 • arialasvegas.com/meetings 300,000 2009 7b Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-731-7110 • cetmeetings.com 300,000 1966

Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

Share