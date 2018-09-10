The List: Commercial property owners, Sept. 10, 2018

Convention center Square footage Local Commercial Properties Percentage of Office, Retail and Industrial Year established 1 Harsch Investment Properties

3111 S. Valley View Blvd. Suite K101

702-362-1400 • harsch.com 10 million 35 Office: 9

Retail: 6

Industrial: 85 1995 2 Majestic Realty

4050 W. Sunset Road, Suite H

702-896-5564 • majesticrealty.com 6.1 million 44 Office: 10

Retail: 0

Industrial: 90 1994 3 Juliet Companies

8375 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200

702-368-5800 • julietcompanies.com 1.5 million 10 Office: 6

Retail: 33

Industrial: 61 1986

Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

