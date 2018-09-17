The List: Available commercial space, Sept. 17, 2018

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Sep 17, 2018 (2 a.m.)

Property name Available square feet Available units Leasing agents and company Sale or lease Type of property
1 The HC
3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 700
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 343,915 46 Darren Lemmon, Amy Lance, Justin Witt - CBRE Lease Office
2 Area 15
3230 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102		 160,000 20 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail
3 Black Mountain Industrial Park
140 Cassia Way
Henderson, NV 89014		 133,378 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
4 Parkway Springs
2285 N. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89104		 124,609 12 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail
5 2605 S. Eastern Ave.
2605 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 104,397 2 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
6 Blue Diamond Business Center
3930 W. Windmill Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89139		 100,800 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
7 Tropicana Centre
3075 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89121		 100,374 24 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail
8 Nellis Industrial Park #5
4501 Mitchell St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081		 89,485 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
9 South15 Industrial Park
1720 Executive Airport Drive
Henderson, NV 89052		 86,880 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
10 Golden Triangle Industrial Park
4850 Statz St., Suite 103
Las Vegas, NV 89082		 81,103 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
11 Nellis Industrial Park #2
4415 McGuire St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081		 80,075 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
12 Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #6
2821 Marion Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 79,486 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
13 Blue Diamond Business Center
4120 W. Windmill Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89139		 75,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
14 South15 Industrial Park
1710 Executive Airport Drive
Henderson, NV 89052		 73,840 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
15 Walnut
4580 N. Walnut Road
Las Vegas, NV 89081		 72,789 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
16 Renaissance III
3300 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121		 60,560 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
17 Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 59,871 16 Mike Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, and Larry Singer of Newmark Knight Frank Lease Office
18 Horizon Town Center
1301 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015		 57,299 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
19 North Mesa Plaza
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030		 56,525 1 Dan Adamson ROI Commercial Real Estate Sublease Retail
20 Arroyo Market Square
7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89113		 53,296 3 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
21 Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #4
2951 Marion Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89116		 52,800 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial
22 North Ranch Plaza
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130		 50,789 1 Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate Sublease Retail
23 Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015		 49,237 3 Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate Sale/Lease Retail
24 Valley Oaks Plaza
3864 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102		 47,716 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
25 Eastgate Plaza
2545 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 47,600 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
26 Nellis Lake Plaza
1955 N. Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 43,867 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
27 Parkway Springs Plaza
2271 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89014		 42,630 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail
28 Decatur Crossing
210 S. Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89107		 36,264 6 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail
29 Rainbow Plaza
873 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145		 34,175 8 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail
30 Valley View
5625 Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 32,626 1 Chris Beets of Newmark Knight Frank Lease Industrial
31 Craig Corporate Park
4432 Calimesa St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 31,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial
32 Aabacus Industrial Park
3200 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 28,226 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial
33 4600 Meadows Lane
4600 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107		 25,369 2 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease/Sale Retail
34 Cheyenne West Corporate Center
3105 Coleman St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032		 25,212 1 Lisa Hauger, Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate Sale/Lease Industrial
35 Nellis Industrial Park
4101 E. Lone Mountain
North Las Vegas, NV 89082		 25,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

