The List: Available commercial space, Sept. 17, 2018

Mon, Sep 17, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Property name
|Available square feet
|Available units
|Leasing agents and company
|Sale or lease
|Type of property
|1
|The HC
3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 700
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|343,915
|46
|Darren Lemmon, Amy Lance, Justin Witt - CBRE
|Lease
|Office
|2
|Area 15
3230 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
|160,000
|20
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease
|Retail
|3
|Black Mountain Industrial Park
140 Cassia Way
Henderson, NV 89014
|133,378
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|4
|Parkway Springs
2285 N. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89104
|124,609
|12
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease
|Retail
|5
|2605 S. Eastern Ave.
2605 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|104,397
|2
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|6
|Blue Diamond Business Center
3930 W. Windmill Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89139
|100,800
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|7
|Tropicana Centre
3075 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
|100,374
|24
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease
|Retail
|8
|Nellis Industrial Park #5
4501 Mitchell St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
|89,485
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|9
|South15 Industrial Park
1720 Executive Airport Drive
Henderson, NV 89052
|86,880
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|10
|Golden Triangle Industrial Park
4850 Statz St., Suite 103
Las Vegas, NV 89082
|81,103
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|11
|Nellis Industrial Park #2
4415 McGuire St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
|80,075
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|12
|Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #6
2821 Marion Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|79,486
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|13
|Blue Diamond Business Center
4120 W. Windmill Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89139
|75,000
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|14
|South15 Industrial Park
1710 Executive Airport Drive
Henderson, NV 89052
|73,840
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|15
|Walnut
4580 N. Walnut Road
Las Vegas, NV 89081
|72,789
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|16
|Renaissance III
3300 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
|60,560
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|17
|Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|59,871
|16
|Mike Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, and Larry Singer of Newmark Knight Frank
|Lease
|Office
|18
|Horizon Town Center
1301 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
|57,299
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|19
|North Mesa Plaza
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
|56,525
|1
|Dan Adamson ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Sublease
|Retail
|20
|Arroyo Market Square
7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89113
|53,296
|3
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|21
|Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #4
2951 Marion Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89116
|52,800
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Lease
|Industrial
|22
|North Ranch Plaza
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130
|50,789
|1
|Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Sublease
|Retail
|23
|Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
|49,237
|3
|Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|Sale/Lease
|Retail
|24
|Valley Oaks Plaza
3864 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
|47,716
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|25
|Eastgate Plaza
2545 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|47,600
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|26
|Nellis Lake Plaza
1955 N. Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|43,867
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|27
|Parkway Springs Plaza
2271 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89014
|42,630
|1
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate
|Lease
|Retail
|28
|Decatur Crossing
210 S. Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
|36,264
|6
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease
|Retail
|29
|Rainbow Plaza
873 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
|34,175
|8
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease
|Retail
|30
|Valley View
5625 Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|32,626
|1
|Chris Beets of Newmark Knight Frank
|Lease
|Industrial
|31
|Craig Corporate Park
4432 Calimesa St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|31,000
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Sale
|Industrial
|32
|Aabacus Industrial Park
3200 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|28,226
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Sale
|Industrial
|33
|4600 Meadows Lane
4600 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107
|25,369
|2
|Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI
|Lease/Sale
|Retail
|34
|Cheyenne West Corporate Center
3105 Coleman St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
|25,212
|1
|Lisa Hauger, Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|Sale/Lease
|Industrial
|35
|Nellis Industrial Park
4101 E. Lone Mountain
North Las Vegas, NV 89082
|25,000
|1
|Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|Sale
|Industrial
This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.