The List: Available commercial space, Sept. 17, 2018

Property name Available square feet Available units Leasing agents and company Sale or lease Type of property 1 The HC

3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 700

Las Vegas, NV 89169 343,915 46 Darren Lemmon, Amy Lance, Justin Witt - CBRE Lease Office 2 Area 15

3230 W. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102 160,000 20 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail 3 Black Mountain Industrial Park

140 Cassia Way

Henderson, NV 89014 133,378 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 4 Parkway Springs

2285 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89104 124,609 12 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail 5 2605 S. Eastern Ave.

2605 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169 104,397 2 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 6 Blue Diamond Business Center

3930 W. Windmill Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89139 100,800 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 7 Tropicana Centre

3075 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89121 100,374 24 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail 8 Nellis Industrial Park #5

4501 Mitchell St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89081 89,485 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 9 South15 Industrial Park

1720 Executive Airport Drive

Henderson, NV 89052 86,880 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 10 Golden Triangle Industrial Park

4850 Statz St., Suite 103

Las Vegas, NV 89082 81,103 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 11 Nellis Industrial Park #2

4415 McGuire St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89081 80,075 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 12 Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #6

2821 Marion Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89115 79,486 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 13 Blue Diamond Business Center

4120 W. Windmill Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89139 75,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 14 South15 Industrial Park

1710 Executive Airport Drive

Henderson, NV 89052 73,840 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 15 Walnut

4580 N. Walnut Road

Las Vegas, NV 89081 72,789 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 16 Renaissance III

3300 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121 60,560 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 17 Greystone Office Park

1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119 59,871 16 Mike Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, and Larry Singer of Newmark Knight Frank Lease Office 18 Horizon Town Center

1301 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015 57,299 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 19 North Mesa Plaza

1601 W. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030 56,525 1 Dan Adamson ROI Commercial Real Estate Sublease Retail 20 Arroyo Market Square

7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89113 53,296 3 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 21 Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park #4

2951 Marion Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89116 52,800 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Lease Industrial 22 North Ranch Plaza

4821 W. Craig Road

Las Vegas, NV 89130 50,789 1 Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate Sublease Retail 23 Boulder Marketplace

724 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015 49,237 3 Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate Sale/Lease Retail 24 Valley Oaks Plaza

3864 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102 47,716 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 25 Eastgate Plaza

2545 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169 47,600 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 26 Nellis Lake Plaza

1955 N. Nellis Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89115 43,867 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 27 Parkway Springs Plaza

2271 N. Green Valley Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89014 42,630 1 Kit Graski, George Okinaka, Maureen Waters - ROI Commercial Real Estate Lease Retail 28 Decatur Crossing

210 S. Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107 36,264 6 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail 29 Rainbow Plaza

873 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145 34,175 8 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease Retail 30 Valley View

5625 Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118 32,626 1 Chris Beets of Newmark Knight Frank Lease Industrial 31 Craig Corporate Park

4432 Calimesa St.

Las Vegas, NV 89115 31,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial 32 Aabacus Industrial Park

3200 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118 28,226 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial 33 4600 Meadows Lane

4600 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107 25,369 2 Brian Sorrentino, Jennifer F. Ott, Angelica Marie Lopez of ROI Lease/Sale Retail 34 Cheyenne West Corporate Center

3105 Coleman St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032 25,212 1 Lisa Hauger, Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate Sale/Lease Industrial 35 Nellis Industrial Park

4101 E. Lone Mountain

North Las Vegas, NV 89082 25,000 1 Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International Sale Industrial

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

Share