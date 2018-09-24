The List: Commercial general contractors, Sept. 24, 2018

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Sep 24, 2018 (2 a.m.)

Firm and top executive Local billings Number of employees Sample projects Year established locally
1 Martin-Harris Construction
3030 S. Highland Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-385-5257 • martinharris.com
Frank Martin, CEO		 $377,741,474 324 Northgate Industrial Park, Lincoln Elementary School, Abode at Red Rock Apartments 1976
2 McCarthy Building Companies
2340 Corporate Circle, Suite 125
Henderson, NV 89074
702-990-6707 • mccarthy.com
Jeff Wood, senior vice president of operations		 $180,000,000 90 Las Vegas Stadium, McCarran TSA Baggage Recapitalization, Palms Casino Resort Remodel 1973
3 The Penta Building Group
181 E. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-614-1678 • pentabldggroup.com
John Cannito, chief operating officer		 $143,340,038 135 Palace Station Bingo Expansion and Casino Renovation, Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort 2000
4 Burke Construction Group
385 East Pilot Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-367-1040 • burkecgi.com
Kevin E. Burke, president & CEO		 $137,839,450 55 Credit One Bank Corporate Headquarters & Campus, UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park, Urth Caffe—Las Vegas 1984
5 R&O Construction
6787 Spencer St.
Las Vegas, NV, 89119
702-895-9322 • randoco.com/
Chet Opheikens, vice president of business development		 $112,001,495 41 Smith’s Marketplace, EVO Luxury Apartments, Henderson Commerce Center 1986
6 Roche Constructors
7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-252-3611 • rocheconstructors.com
Sandra L. Roche, vice president		 $106,687,000 15 Unnamed elementary school at Conquistador & Tompkins; Ollie Detwiler Elementary School addition; Don & Dee Snyder Elementary School 1986
7 SR Construction
3579 Red Rock St.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-877-6111 • srbuilt-usa.com
Scott Loughridge, president		 $84,200,000 48 Centennial Hills Skilled Nursing Facility, Summerlin Hospital renovation, Palazzo Casino Floor renovation 1991
8 Nevada General Construction
4121 Wagon Trail Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-254-0262 • nevgen.com
Thomas Dunton, president		 $82,635,000 48 Somerset Aliante Charter School, Scientific Games HQ, Mercer Apartment Complex 1991
9 The Korte Company
9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-228-9551 • korteco.com/
Greg Korte, president - Las Vegas division		 $52,936,057 33 South 15 Industrial Park, El Cortez Tower Remodel, Deer Springs Village Retail Center 2002
10 DC Building Group
101 E. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-434-9991 • BuildWithDCBG.com
Shawn Danoski, CEO		 $50,000,000 39 Faith Community Lutheran Church, SanTan Pavilions Retail Development, Residence Inn 2001
11 Kalb Industries
5670 Wynn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-365-5252 • kalbindustries.com
Justin Kalb, president		 $37,300,000 42 Iglesia Ni Cristo, Cheyenne Commons, Beer Garden at Ellis Island 1972
12 Boyd Martin Construction
5965 McLeod Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-454-9731 • bmcnv.com
Boyd Martin, manager		 $31,287,770 24 Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, Findlay Subaru Las Vegas, Steak N Shake St. Rose 2003
13 Kittrell Jensen Contractors
1919 S. Jones Blvd., Suite E
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-638-8547 • kittrelljensen.com
Ron Jensen, managing partner		 $30,595,000 19 JR Lighting, Bed Bath & Beyond, SVV Building 2008
14 L M Construction Company
7115 Bermuda Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-262-6032 • lmconstructionco.com
Larry Monkarsh, managing member		 $22,000,000 48 Sunset Redwood Corporate Center, Cimarron Industrial Park, Deer Springs/N. 5th Retail 1996
15 Merlin Contracting
6408 S. Arville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-257-8102 • merlincontracting.com
Steve Jones, CEO		 $14,000,000 19 single-family custom home(s) at The Summit Club, single-family showhome Custom Home at Estates at Reflection Bay, single-family custom home at Red Rock Country Club 1989
16 Dakem & Associates
2645 W. Cheyenne Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702 837-6969 • dakemllc.com
Daniel S. Amster, manager		 $4,800,000 14 Healthcare Partners, Vascular Access, DaVtia 1997

