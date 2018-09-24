The List: Commercial general contractors, Sept. 24, 2018

Mon, Sep 24, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Firm and top executive
|Local billings
|Number of employees
|Sample projects
|Year established locally
|1
|Martin-Harris Construction
3030 S. Highland Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-385-5257 • martinharris.com
Frank Martin, CEO
|$377,741,474
|324
|Northgate Industrial Park, Lincoln Elementary School, Abode at Red Rock Apartments
|1976
|2
|McCarthy Building Companies
2340 Corporate Circle, Suite 125
Henderson, NV 89074
702-990-6707 • mccarthy.com
Jeff Wood, senior vice president of operations
|$180,000,000
|90
|Las Vegas Stadium, McCarran TSA Baggage Recapitalization, Palms Casino Resort Remodel
|1973
|3
|The Penta Building Group
181 E. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-614-1678 • pentabldggroup.com
John Cannito, chief operating officer
|$143,340,038
|135
|Palace Station Bingo Expansion and Casino Renovation, Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort
|2000
|4
|Burke Construction Group
385 East Pilot Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-367-1040 • burkecgi.com
Kevin E. Burke, president & CEO
|$137,839,450
|55
|Credit One Bank Corporate Headquarters & Campus, UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park, Urth Caffe—Las Vegas
|1984
|5
|R&O Construction
6787 Spencer St.
Las Vegas, NV, 89119
702-895-9322 • randoco.com/
Chet Opheikens, vice president of business development
|$112,001,495
|41
|Smith’s Marketplace, EVO Luxury Apartments, Henderson Commerce Center
|1986
|6
|Roche Constructors
7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-252-3611 • rocheconstructors.com
Sandra L. Roche, vice president
|$106,687,000
|15
|Unnamed elementary school at Conquistador & Tompkins; Ollie Detwiler Elementary School addition; Don & Dee Snyder Elementary School
|1986
|7
|SR Construction
3579 Red Rock St.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-877-6111 • srbuilt-usa.com
Scott Loughridge, president
|$84,200,000
|48
|Centennial Hills Skilled Nursing Facility, Summerlin Hospital renovation, Palazzo Casino Floor renovation
|1991
|8
|Nevada General Construction
4121 Wagon Trail Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-254-0262 • nevgen.com
Thomas Dunton, president
|$82,635,000
|48
|Somerset Aliante Charter School, Scientific Games HQ, Mercer Apartment Complex
|1991
|9
|The Korte Company
9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-228-9551 • korteco.com/
Greg Korte, president - Las Vegas division
|$52,936,057
|33
|South 15 Industrial Park, El Cortez Tower Remodel, Deer Springs Village Retail Center
|2002
|10
|DC Building Group
101 E. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-434-9991 • BuildWithDCBG.com
Shawn Danoski, CEO
|$50,000,000
|39
|Faith Community Lutheran Church, SanTan Pavilions Retail Development, Residence Inn
|2001
|11
|Kalb Industries
5670 Wynn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-365-5252 • kalbindustries.com
Justin Kalb, president
|$37,300,000
|42
|Iglesia Ni Cristo, Cheyenne Commons, Beer Garden at Ellis Island
|1972
|12
|Boyd Martin Construction
5965 McLeod Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-454-9731 • bmcnv.com
Boyd Martin, manager
|$31,287,770
|24
|Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, Findlay Subaru Las Vegas, Steak N Shake St. Rose
|2003
|13
|Kittrell Jensen Contractors
1919 S. Jones Blvd., Suite E
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-638-8547 • kittrelljensen.com
Ron Jensen, managing partner
|$30,595,000
|19
|JR Lighting, Bed Bath & Beyond, SVV Building
|2008
|14
|L M Construction Company
7115 Bermuda Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-262-6032 • lmconstructionco.com
Larry Monkarsh, managing member
|$22,000,000
|48
|Sunset Redwood Corporate Center, Cimarron Industrial Park, Deer Springs/N. 5th Retail
|1996
|15
|Merlin Contracting
6408 S. Arville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-257-8102 • merlincontracting.com
Steve Jones, CEO
|$14,000,000
|19
|single-family custom home(s) at The Summit Club, single-family showhome Custom Home at Estates at Reflection Bay, single-family custom home at Red Rock Country Club
|1989
|16
|Dakem & Associates
2645 W. Cheyenne Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702 837-6969 • dakemllc.com
Daniel S. Amster, manager
|$4,800,000
|14
|Healthcare Partners, Vascular Access, DaVtia
|1997