The List: Commercial general contractors, Sept. 24, 2018

15

Merlin Contracting

6408 S. Arville St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-257-8102 • merlincontracting.com

Steve Jones, CEO

$14,000,000

19

single-family custom home(s) at The Summit Club, single-family showhome Custom Home at Estates at Reflection Bay, single-family custom home at Red Rock Country Club

1989