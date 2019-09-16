Public records: Sept. 16, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES

September 13

2:15 p.m.

Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Lane and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation

Clark County, 605335

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

September 16

2:15 p.m.

Lone Mountain Equestrian Park: Irrigation system retrofit

Clark County, 605423

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

September 17

3 p.m.

Miscellaneous current production model vehicles

Clark County, 605429

Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]

September 19

2:15 p.m.

Erie pedestrian bridge — Rainbow Boulevard to Windy Desert Street

Clark County, 605290

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

Spring Valley Park playground replacement

Clark County, 605393

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for custodial service on Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridge, elevator, escalator and sidewalk

Clark County, 605299

Gemma Coronado at [email protected]

September 20

2:15 p.m.

Desert Bloom Park parking lot No. 1 replacement

Clark County, 605426

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Government Center and Central Plant: Re-roofing and sealant replacement

Clark County, 605404

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Laughlin Government Center roof replacement

Clark County, 605414

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for pool chemicals

Clark County, 605409

Deon Ford at [email protected]

September 24

2:15 p.m.

Traffic signal systems at Badura Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and at Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, and pedestrian crossing improvement

Clark County, 605333

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

Residential streets reconstruction No. 102

Clark County, 605381

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

October 10

2:15 p.m.

Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure

Clark County, 605424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED

TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$12,500,000 for 80,422 sq. ft. of industrial

4565 Wynn Road and 6460 Arville Street, Las Vegas, 89103 & 89118

Landlord/Seller: Curtis Legacy Properties

Landlord/Seller agent: Brian Riffel, SIOR, and Tyler Jones of Colliers International

Tenant/Buyer: Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC

Tenant/Buyer agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR, Mike Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International

$7,500,000 for 46,691 sq. ft. of industrial

6425 Montessouri Street, Las Vegas, 89113

Landlord/Seller: Park West RRV, LLC

Landlord/Seller agent: Dan Doherty, SIOR; Chris Lane, CCIM; Jerry Doty, and Paul Sweetland, SIOR, of Colliers International

Tenant/Buyer: Blue Bay Water Investment Group

Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$1,275,000 for 11,850 sq. ft. of office

2421-2441 Tech Center Court, Las Vegas, 89128

Landlord/Seller: Edwards Nevada Trust

Landlord/Seller agent: Al Twainy, CCIM; and Jennifer Lehr, CCIM, of Colliers International

Tenant/Buyer: Danny Amster

Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose

CONVENTIONS

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)

Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center

September 12-15

45,000 attendees

Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 13-15

17,000 attendees

National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 14-17

5,500 attendees

International Fastener Expo 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 17-19

5,500 attendees

The Experience

Paris Las Vegas

September 18-20

2,800 attendees

Vision Expo West

Sands

September 18-21

12,500 attendees

2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 23-25

45,000 attendees

SMASH 2019 — Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit

Green Valley Ranch Resort

September 23-25

400 attendees

National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 27-29

375 attendees

Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association — 18th Annual Medical Gas Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 30- October 2

250 at-tendees

Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition

Mandalay Bay

September 29-October 3

4,500 attendees

Nevada Gay Rodeo Association — BigHorn Rodeo 2019

Eastside Cannery

September 20-22

800 attendees