Public records: Sept. 16, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
September 13
2:15 p.m.
Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Lane and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation
Clark County, 605335
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
September 16
2:15 p.m.
Lone Mountain Equestrian Park: Irrigation system retrofit
Clark County, 605423
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
September 17
3 p.m.
Miscellaneous current production model vehicles
Clark County, 605429
Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]
September 19
2:15 p.m.
Erie pedestrian bridge — Rainbow Boulevard to Windy Desert Street
Clark County, 605290
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
Spring Valley Park playground replacement
Clark County, 605393
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for custodial service on Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridge, elevator, escalator and sidewalk
Clark County, 605299
Gemma Coronado at [email protected]
September 20
2:15 p.m.
Desert Bloom Park parking lot No. 1 replacement
Clark County, 605426
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Government Center and Central Plant: Re-roofing and sealant replacement
Clark County, 605404
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Laughlin Government Center roof replacement
Clark County, 605414
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for pool chemicals
Clark County, 605409
Deon Ford at [email protected]
September 24
2:15 p.m.
Traffic signal systems at Badura Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and at Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, and pedestrian crossing improvement
Clark County, 605333
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
Residential streets reconstruction No. 102
Clark County, 605381
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
October 10
2:15 p.m.
Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure
Clark County, 605424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED
TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$12,500,000 for 80,422 sq. ft. of industrial
4565 Wynn Road and 6460 Arville Street, Las Vegas, 89103 & 89118
Landlord/Seller: Curtis Legacy Properties
Landlord/Seller agent: Brian Riffel, SIOR, and Tyler Jones of Colliers International
Tenant/Buyer: Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC
Tenant/Buyer agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR, Mike Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International
$7,500,000 for 46,691 sq. ft. of industrial
6425 Montessouri Street, Las Vegas, 89113
Landlord/Seller: Park West RRV, LLC
Landlord/Seller agent: Dan Doherty, SIOR; Chris Lane, CCIM; Jerry Doty, and Paul Sweetland, SIOR, of Colliers International
Tenant/Buyer: Blue Bay Water Investment Group
Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$1,275,000 for 11,850 sq. ft. of office
2421-2441 Tech Center Court, Las Vegas, 89128
Landlord/Seller: Edwards Nevada Trust
Landlord/Seller agent: Al Twainy, CCIM; and Jennifer Lehr, CCIM, of Colliers International
Tenant/Buyer: Danny Amster
Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose
CONVENTIONS
Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)
Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center
September 12-15
45,000 attendees
Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 13-15
17,000 attendees
National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019
Mandalay Bay
September 14-17
5,500 attendees
International Fastener Expo 2019
Mandalay Bay
September 17-19
5,500 attendees
The Experience
Paris Las Vegas
September 18-20
2,800 attendees
Vision Expo West
Sands
September 18-21
12,500 attendees
2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 23-25
45,000 attendees
SMASH 2019 — Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit
Green Valley Ranch Resort
September 23-25
400 attendees
National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 27-29
375 attendees
Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association — 18th Annual Medical Gas Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 30- October 2
250 at-tendees
Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition
Mandalay Bay
September 29-October 3
4,500 attendees
Nevada Gay Rodeo Association — BigHorn Rodeo 2019
Eastside Cannery
September 20-22
800 attendees