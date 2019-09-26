Public records: Sept. 26, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
September 27
3 p.m.
Contract for janitorial services at Child Haven Cottages
Clark County, 605432
Deon Ford at [email protected]
October 3
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Road, Pecos Road to Puebla Street; Pebble Road, Eastern Avenue to Pecos Road
Clark County, 605341
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
Erie Pedestrian Bridge: Rainbow Boulevard to Windy Desert Street
Clark County, 605290
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for janitorial services at Children Assessment Center (K-1) & DFS Children’s Center (K-2)
Clark County, 605448
Cherry Cruz at [email protected]
October 7
2:15 p.m.
Paradise Park: Pool deck shade structure
Clark County, 605441
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
October 10
2:15 p.m.
Flashing yellow arrow Phase 2 (Lot 1) and traffic-signal improvements at various locations 101 (Lot 2)
Clark County, 605432
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure
Clark County, 605424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
October 14
2:15 p.m.
Sunset Park: Shade structure replacement
Clark County, 605436
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Molasky Park: Mini soccer field & wrought-iron perimeter fence
Clark County, 605438
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
October 17
2:15 p.m.
Joe Shoong Park: Premanufactured restroom installation and lighting improvements
Clark County, 605448
Cherry Cruz at [email protected]
September 27
3 p.m.
Contract for bond stock, paper stock and carbonless paper sets
Clark County, 605245
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Contract for janitorial services at Cambridge Campus
Clark County, 605443
Cherry Cruz at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$13,850,000 for 71,872 sq. ft. of industrial
7145-7165 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, 89113
Landlord/seller: 7155 S Buffalo Las Vegas 294 LLC
Landlord/seller agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR; Alex Stanisic; Mike Willmore; Brian Riffel, SIOR; and Tyler Jones of Colliers International
Tenant/buyer: Watumull Enterprises, Ltd
Tenant/buyer agent: Mike Mixer, SIOR, of Colliers International
$6,350,000 for 25,892 sq. ft. of retail
5752 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, 89148
Landlord/seller: BK National Solutions
Landlord/seller agent: Logic Comercial Real Estate
Tenant/buyer: Manjinder Saini
Tenant/buyer agent: Roy Fritz, CCIM; Cathy Jones, CPA, SIOR, CCIM; Paul Miachika, Taylor Vasquez and Dylan Heroy of Sun Commercial Real Estate
$3,325,000 for 2,500 sq. ft. of retail investment
2 Pine Cone Road, Dayton, NV, 89403
Landlord/seller: 2 Pine Cone Road
Landlord/seller agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
Tenant/buyer: Albina Management Company
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$3,125,000 for 0.81 acres of land
3215 Morgan Cashmans Way, Las Vegas, 89103
Landlord/seller: Huntington Classic, GKT 5 LLC, Gragson-Cactus Highland and Stanley Ambassador Limo LLC
Landlord/seller agent: Mike Mixer, SIOR, of Colliers International
Tenant/buyer: Carvana LLC
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$2,593,810 for 15,888 sq. ft. of industrial
3944 Silvestri Lane, Las Vegas, 89120
Landlord/seller: Did not disclose
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: JGD Silvestri
Tenant/buyer agent: Jennifer Levine, CCIM, and Elizabeth Moore of RealComm Advisors
$1,500,000 for 7,523 sq. ft. of medical office
4640 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, 89130
Landlord/seller: Decatur Properties
Landlord/seller agent: NAI Vegas
Tenant/buyer: RSC Commercial Properties
Tenant/buyer agent: Michael Brazill and Edward Bassford of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.
$1,470,000 for 6,465 sq. ft. of office
2801 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, 89128
Landlord/seller: Transwestern Investment Corporation
Landlord/seller agent: Lisa Hauger and Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant/buyer: Leo Capobianco
Tenant/buyer agent: Realty Group Preferred
$1,400,000 for 7,800 sq. ft. of industrial/flex
3518 W. Post Road, Las Vegas, 89118
Landlord/seller: Magic Ventures
Landlord/seller agent: Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant/buyer: Ferraro Marble Companies
Tenant/buyer agent: Cushman & Wakefield
$1,360,000 for 7,163 sq. ft. of industrial
4185 W. Teco Ave., Las Vegas, 89118
Landlord/seller: Did not disclose
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: ZBH/Teco
Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors
$1,350,000 for 28 multifamily units
1735 Athol Ave., Henderson, 89011
Landlord/seller: MWS Ventures
Landlord/seller agent: Jerad Roberts; Jason Dittenber; Devin Lee, CCIM; and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial
Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$1,275,000 for 11,850 sq. ft. of office buildings
2421-2441 Tech Center Court, Las Vegas, 89128
Landlord/seller: The Edwards Nevada Trust
Landlord/seller agent: Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant/buyer: Fab 5
Tenant/buyer agent: MDL Group
$1,223,225 for 8,505 sq. ft. of office
3183 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, 89120
Landlord/seller: Brentwood West LLC
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: PJ Property Management LLC
Tenant/buyer agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub, SIOR, of Colliers International
$995,000 for 5,510 sq. ft. of industrial
557 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, 89011
Landlord/seller: Sunset Pointe Group
Landlord/seller agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors
Tenant/buyer: Tarett Holdings
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
CONVENTIONS
Browncoat Ball 2019
Sam’s Town
September 27-29
200 attendees
National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 27-29
375 attendees
Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association—18th annual Medical Gas Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 30-October 2
250 attendees
Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition
Mandalay Bay
September 29-October 3
4,500 attendees
Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 2-5
6,000 attendees
Pubcon Pro Las Vegas 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 7-10
2,000 attendees
Nevada Healthcare Forum
Westgate Las Vegas
October 8
300 attendees
Vegas Food Expo
Mandalay Bay
October 8-10
2,000 attendees
AAHAM (American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management) annual National Institute
Caesars Palace
October 9-11
300 attendees
AAHDS (American Association of Integrated Healthcare Delivery Systems) Fall Managed Care Forum 2019
Bellagio
October 10-11
405 attendees
Mecum Collector Car Auctions 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 10-12
15,000 attendees
2019 AANP (American Association of Nurse Practitioners) Fall Conference
Bally’s
October 10-13
300 attendees
Big Boys Toys: The Innovation and Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 11-13
7,000 attendees
Staffing World 2019
MGM Grand
October 15-17
1,600 attendees
Wedding MBA (Merchants Business Academy)
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 14-16
5,500 attendees
G2E: Global Gaming Expo 2019
Sands Expo & Convention Center
October 14-17
26,000 attendees
SupplySide West
Mandalay Bay
October 15-19
16,000 attendees
2019 NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 22-24
25,000 attendees
ABC Kids Expo
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 23-25
7,000 attendees
AICPA (Association of International Certified Public Accountants) Dealership Conference
Caesars Palace
October 28-29
380 attendees
Design-Build Conference and Expo 2019
Caesars Palace
November 6-8
1,600 attendees
BUSINESS
LICENSES
Beacon of Hope Hospice
8 Sunset Way, Suite 101, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: New Hope Hospice Of Nevada
Beauty Inside Out by Maia
6575 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Permanent makeup
Owner/executive on file: Maia Martin
Big Thug Pest Control
1121 Wolf Fur St., Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Bug Thug
Black Real Estate Professionals of Nevada
7495 W. Azure Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Instruction services
Owner/executive on file: Deville, Greg
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
673 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/executive on file: BRYZ Guyz
Blue Diamond Machinery
2880 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Blue Diamond Machinery
Born and Raised Henderson
10050 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/executive on file: Town Lounge Henderson
Boulder City Electric
1625 Carse Drive, Suite A, Boulder City
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Boulder City Electric
Braud’s Funnel Cake Café
4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas
Mobile food vendor
Owner/executive on file: The Funnel Cake Cafe
Breakin’ the Ice
439 Rock Quarry Way, North Las Vegas
Mobile food vendor
Owner/executive on file: Breakin’ the Ice
Brooke Ashley Brown
9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Signature Real Estate Group
BusinessOne Insurance Solutions
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 1222, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/executive on file: Michael B. Watson
Busy B’s Professional Cleaning Services
1169 Gecko Road, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Busy B’s Professional Cleaning Services
Butenko
2207 Valdina St., Henderson
Clothing
Owner/executive on file: Olga Maksimova
C Note Capital
6076 Alpine Estates Circle, Las Vegas
Automated teller operator
Owner/executive on file: Cynda Campbell
California Auto Glass
2905 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: California Auto Glass
Castro Industries
1865 Via Delle Arti, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Castro Industries
Cherra D Bergman
10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams the Market Place
Christopher Khorsandi, M.D.
2759 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Christopher Khorsandi, M.D.
Christopher Phelps
8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Home Connect America
Christopher, Shawn
10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200(207), Henderson
Law firm or law office
Owner/executive on file: Shawn Christopher
Clean Right LV
Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Pamela Cagliari
Coast to Coast Services
Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Titan Money Management
Collector’s Gallery
611 Fremont St., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Tobacco dealer
Owner/executive on file: Richard Sturman
Concrete House
652 Finch Island Ave., Henderson
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Concrete House
Conrad Lochner III, OD
1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B306, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: OD, A Professional Corporation Conrad Lochner III
Consulting 89103
5225 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Arevalo, Jose M.
Cozy Meyer
3824 Dabney Drive, North Las Vegas
Massage therapists
Owner/executive on file: Cozy M. Meyer
Crafthaus Brewery
197 E. California St., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Restaurant
Owner/executive on file: Crafthaus Brewery
Creative Scuba
7721 E. Spencer J Zinner Drive, Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Jayz Home Inspections
Culichitown
2400 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Restaurant
Owner/executive on file: Culichitown-North Las Vegas
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave., Henderson
Apartment house
Owner/executive on file: Sunroad Henderson Apartments
D&B Conveyor Systems
1525 Telfair Road, Savannah
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: D&B Conveyor Systems
David’s Towing
456 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Automobile towing
Owner/executive on file: Castillo, Juan David
DCMT
187 N. Gibson Road, Henderson
Medical transportation
Owner/executive on file: Dedicated Caring Medical Transportation
Deaf Centers of Nevada
8020 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 125, Las Vegas
Nonprofit community services
Owner/executive on file: Deaf Centers of Nevada
Del Taco No. 912
4449 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Restaurant
Owner/executive on file: Del Taco
Del Taco No. 913
180 N. Pecos Road, Henderson
Restaurant
Owner/executive on file: Del Taco
Dennis Lytton Residential & Commercial Maintenance
183 Mount St. Helens Drive, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Dennis Michael Lytton
Diamond Cleaning
3421 Pastori Valley Court, North Las Vegas
Janitorial service
Owner/executive on file: Ciro Alejandro Agraz-Rodriguez
Diehl Realty
3180 W. Sahara Ave., Suite C16, Las Vegas
Real estate firm
Owner/executive on file: Diehl, Bonnie
Dirty Deeds
4682 Via Renaldo, Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Courtney L. Putscher
Donis, Olivia V.
650 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 4027, Henderson
Door-to-door solicitor
Owner/executive on file: Olivia V. Donis
Dream Home Upgrades and Renovations
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E33, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Dream Home Upgrades and Renovations
Dream Nails
10845 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/executive on file: Dream Nails & Spa
Earthly Systems
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
General services (counter/office)
Owner/executive on file: Anjan Nimmana
EDR Home Healthcare
3237 Peaceful Shadows Court, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Ellen Dawn Raskin
El Dorado Choreographies
4310 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 9, Las Vegas
General services (counter/office)
Owner/executive on file: Tanya Martinez
Elite Restoration
60 W. Mayflower Ave., Suite N, Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Elite Restoration
Elizabeth Beauty Bar
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G5, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Yulay Elizabeth Casey
Empire Stock Transfer
1859 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson
Commodities, securities, or mutual funds
Owner/executive on file: Empire Stock Transfer
Engaged Innovation
Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: June Slattery
Eric Dustin Ayers
777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Wardley Real Estate
Eyebrows R Us
4880 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 1, Las Vegas
Cosmetological establishment
Owner/executive on file: Marketing Guruss
F&S Mobile Auto Body
622 Winchester Drive, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Fortino V Sanchez & Shirley Sanchez
Fabulous & Divine
3712 E. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas
Variety store
Owner/executive on file: Corona Valenzuela Garoz
Faciliteq Nevada
1310 S. 3rd St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Faciliteq Nevada
Fashionrosa
4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite D10, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Maria Morgado
FC Arms
175 Cassia Way, Suite A1114, Henderson
Manufacturer
Owner/executive on file: Full Conceal
FKF Group HC
2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 200, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: FKF Group HC
Fonseca, Cynthia
4824 Monterrey Ave., Las Vegas
Massage and reflexology
Owner/executive on file: Cynthia Fonseca
Frank & Bean Coffee Co.
7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 115, Las Vegas
Food services or cafe
Owner/executive on file: Frank and Beans