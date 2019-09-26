The Data:

Public records: Sept. 26, 2019

By

BID OPPORTUNITIES

September 27

3 p.m.

Contract for janitorial services at Child Haven Cottages

Clark County, 605432

Deon Ford at [email protected]

October 3

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Road, Pecos Road to Puebla Street; Pebble Road, Eastern Avenue to Pecos Road

Clark County, 605341

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

Erie Pedestrian Bridge: Rainbow Boulevard to Windy Desert Street

Clark County, 605290

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for janitorial services at Children Assessment Center (K-1) & DFS Children’s Center (K-2)

Clark County, 605448

Cherry Cruz at [email protected]

October 7

2:15 p.m.

Paradise Park: Pool deck shade structure

Clark County, 605441

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

October 10

2:15 p.m.

Flashing yellow arrow Phase 2 (Lot 1) and traffic-signal improvements at various locations 101 (Lot 2)

Clark County, 605432

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure

Clark County, 605424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

October 14

2:15 p.m.

Sunset Park: Shade structure replacement

Clark County, 605436

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Molasky Park: Mini soccer field & wrought-iron perimeter fence

Clark County, 605438

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

October 17

2:15 p.m.

Joe Shoong Park: Premanufactured restroom installation and lighting improvements

Clark County, 605448

Cherry Cruz at [email protected]

September 27

3 p.m.

Contract for bond stock, paper stock and carbonless paper sets

Clark County, 605245

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Contract for janitorial services at Cambridge Campus

Clark County, 605443

Cherry Cruz at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$13,850,000 for 71,872 sq. ft. of industrial

7145-7165 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, 89113

Landlord/seller: 7155 S Buffalo Las Vegas 294 LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Dean Willmore, SIOR; Alex Stanisic; Mike Willmore; Brian Riffel, SIOR; and Tyler Jones of Colliers International

Tenant/buyer: Watumull Enterprises, Ltd

Tenant/buyer agent: Mike Mixer, SIOR, of Colliers International

$6,350,000 for 25,892 sq. ft. of retail

5752 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, 89148

Landlord/seller: BK National Solutions

Landlord/seller agent: Logic Comercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Manjinder Saini

Tenant/buyer agent: Roy Fritz, CCIM; Cathy Jones, CPA, SIOR, CCIM; Paul Miachika, Taylor Vasquez and Dylan Heroy of Sun Commercial Real Estate

$3,325,000 for 2,500 sq. ft. of retail investment

2 Pine Cone Road, Dayton, NV, 89403

Landlord/seller: 2 Pine Cone Road

Landlord/seller agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International

Tenant/buyer: Albina Management Company

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$3,125,000 for 0.81 acres of land

3215 Morgan Cashmans Way, Las Vegas, 89103

Landlord/seller: Huntington Classic, GKT 5 LLC, Gragson-Cactus Highland and Stanley Ambassador Limo LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Mike Mixer, SIOR, of Colliers International

Tenant/buyer: Carvana LLC

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$2,593,810 for 15,888 sq. ft. of industrial

3944 Silvestri Lane, Las Vegas, 89120

Landlord/seller: Did not disclose

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: JGD Silvestri

Tenant/buyer agent: Jennifer Levine, CCIM, and Elizabeth Moore of RealComm Advisors

$1,500,000 for 7,523 sq. ft. of medical office

4640 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, 89130

Landlord/seller: Decatur Properties

Landlord/seller agent: NAI Vegas

Tenant/buyer: RSC Commercial Properties

Tenant/buyer agent: Michael Brazill and Edward Bassford of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.

$1,470,000 for 6,465 sq. ft. of office

2801 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, 89128

Landlord/seller: Transwestern Investment Corporation

Landlord/seller agent: Lisa Hauger and Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Leo Capobianco

Tenant/buyer agent: Realty Group Preferred

$1,400,000 for 7,800 sq. ft. of industrial/flex

3518 W. Post Road, Las Vegas, 89118

Landlord/seller: Magic Ventures

Landlord/seller agent: Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Ferraro Marble Companies

Tenant/buyer agent: Cushman & Wakefield

$1,360,000 for 7,163 sq. ft. of industrial

4185 W. Teco Ave., Las Vegas, 89118

Landlord/seller: Did not disclose

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: ZBH/Teco

Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors

$1,350,000 for 28 multifamily units

1735 Athol Ave., Henderson, 89011

Landlord/seller: MWS Ventures

Landlord/seller agent: Jerad Roberts; Jason Dittenber; Devin Lee, CCIM; and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial

Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$1,275,000 for 11,850 sq. ft. of office buildings

2421-2441 Tech Center Court, Las Vegas, 89128

Landlord/seller: The Edwards Nevada Trust

Landlord/seller agent: Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Fab 5

Tenant/buyer agent: MDL Group

$1,223,225 for 8,505 sq. ft. of office

3183 E. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, 89120

Landlord/seller: Brentwood West LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: PJ Property Management LLC

Tenant/buyer agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub, SIOR, of Colliers International

$995,000 for 5,510 sq. ft. of industrial

557 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, 89011

Landlord/seller: Sunset Pointe Group

Landlord/seller agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors

Tenant/buyer: Tarett Holdings

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

CONVENTIONS

Browncoat Ball 2019

Sam’s Town

September 27-29

200 attendees

National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 27-29

375 attendees

Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association—18th annual Medical Gas Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 30-October 2

250 attendees

Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition

Mandalay Bay

September 29-October 3

4,500 attendees

Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 2-5

6,000 attendees

Pubcon Pro Las Vegas 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 7-10

2,000 attendees

Nevada Healthcare Forum

Westgate Las Vegas

October 8

300 attendees

Vegas Food Expo

Mandalay Bay

October 8-10

2,000 attendees

AAHAM (American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management) annual National Institute

Caesars Palace

October 9-11

300 attendees

AAHDS (American Association of Integrated Healthcare Delivery Systems) Fall Managed Care Forum 2019

Bellagio

October 10-11

405 attendees

Mecum Collector Car Auctions 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 10-12

15,000 attendees

2019 AANP (American Association of Nurse Practitioners) Fall Conference

Bally’s

October 10-13

300 attendees

Big Boys Toys: The Innovation and Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 11-13

7,000 attendees

Staffing World 2019

MGM Grand

October 15-17

1,600 attendees

Wedding MBA (Merchants Business Academy)

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 14-16

5,500 attendees

G2E: Global Gaming Expo 2019

Sands Expo & Convention Center

October 14-17

26,000 attendees

SupplySide West

Mandalay Bay

October 15-19

16,000 attendees

2019 NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 22-24

25,000 attendees

ABC Kids Expo

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 23-25

7,000 attendees

AICPA (Association of International Certified Public Accountants) Dealership Conference

Caesars Palace

October 28-29

380 attendees

Design-Build Conference and Expo 2019

Caesars Palace

November 6-8

1,600 attendees

BUSINESS

LICENSES

Beacon of Hope Hospice

8 Sunset Way, Suite 101, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: New Hope Hospice Of Nevada

Beauty Inside Out by Maia 

6575 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Permanent makeup 

Owner/executive on file: Maia Martin 

Big Thug Pest Control

1121 Wolf Fur St., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Bug Thug

Black Real Estate Professionals of Nevada 

7495 W. Azure Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Instruction services 

Owner/executive on file: Deville, Greg 

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

673 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: BRYZ Guyz

Blue Diamond Machinery

2880 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Blue Diamond Machinery

Born and Raised Henderson

10050 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Town Lounge Henderson

Boulder City Electric 

1625 Carse Drive, Suite A, Boulder City

Contractor 

Owner/executive on file: Boulder City Electric

Braud’s Funnel Cake Café 

4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: The Funnel Cake Cafe

Breakin’ the Ice

439 Rock Quarry Way, North Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: Breakin’ the Ice

Brooke Ashley Brown 

9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Signature Real Estate Group

BusinessOne Insurance Solutions

2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 1222, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: Michael B. Watson

Busy B’s Professional Cleaning Services

1169 Gecko Road, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Busy B’s Professional Cleaning Services

Butenko

2207 Valdina St., Henderson

Clothing

Owner/executive on file: Olga Maksimova

C Note Capital

6076 Alpine Estates Circle, Las Vegas

Automated teller operator 

Owner/executive on file: Cynda Campbell 

California Auto Glass 

2905 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas

General retail sales 

Owner/executive on file: California Auto Glass

Castro Industries

1865 Via Delle Arti, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Castro Industries

Cherra D Bergman 

10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams the Market Place 

Christopher Khorsandi, M.D.

2759 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Christopher Khorsandi, M.D.

Christopher Phelps 

8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Home Connect America 

Christopher, Shawn

10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200(207), Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: Shawn Christopher

Clean Right LV 

Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance 

Owner/executive on file: Pamela Cagliari

Coast to Coast Services 

Las Vegas

Management or consulting service 

Owner/executive on file: Titan Money Management

Collector’s Gallery

611 Fremont St., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Tobacco dealer 

Owner/executive on file: Richard Sturman 

Concrete House

652 Finch Island Ave., Henderson

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Concrete House

Conrad Lochner III, OD

1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B306, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: OD, A Professional Corporation Conrad Lochner III

Consulting 89103

5225 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service 

Owner/executive on file: Arevalo, Jose M.

Cozy Meyer

3824 Dabney Drive, North Las Vegas

Massage therapists

Owner/executive on file: Cozy M. Meyer

Crafthaus Brewery 

197 E. California St., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Restaurant 

Owner/executive on file: Crafthaus Brewery

Creative Scuba

7721 E. Spencer J Zinner Drive, Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Jayz Home Inspections

Culichitown

2400 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Restaurant 

Owner/executive on file: Culichitown-North Las Vegas

Cyan at Green Valley

1350 Kelso Dunes Ave., Henderson

Apartment house

Owner/executive on file: Sunroad Henderson Apartments

D&B Conveyor Systems

1525 Telfair Road, Savannah

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: D&B Conveyor Systems

David’s Towing

456 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Automobile towing

Owner/executive on file: Castillo, Juan David

DCMT

187 N. Gibson Road, Henderson

Medical transportation

Owner/executive on file: Dedicated Caring Medical Transportation

Deaf Centers of Nevada 

8020 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 125, Las Vegas

Nonprofit community services 

Owner/executive on file: Deaf Centers of Nevada

Del Taco No. 912

4449 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Restaurant

Owner/executive on file: Del Taco

Del Taco No. 913

180 N. Pecos Road, Henderson

Restaurant

Owner/executive on file: Del Taco

Dennis Lytton Residential & Commercial Maintenance

183 Mount St. Helens Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Dennis Michael Lytton

Diamond Cleaning

3421 Pastori Valley Court, North Las Vegas

Janitorial service

Owner/executive on file: Ciro Alejandro Agraz-Rodriguez

Diehl Realty

3180 W. Sahara Ave., Suite C16, Las Vegas

Real estate firm 

Owner/executive on file: Diehl, Bonnie 

Dirty Deeds

4682 Via Renaldo, Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Courtney L. Putscher

Donis, Olivia V.

650 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 4027, Henderson

Door-to-door solicitor

Owner/executive on file: Olivia V. Donis

Dream Home Upgrades and Renovations 

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite E33, Las Vegas

General retail sales 

Owner/executive on file: Dream Home Upgrades and Renovations

Dream Nails

10845 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Dream Nails & Spa

Earthly Systems

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

General services (counter/office) 

Owner/executive on file: Anjan Nimmana 

EDR Home Healthcare

3237 Peaceful Shadows Court, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Ellen Dawn Raskin

El Dorado Choreographies 

4310 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 9, Las Vegas

General services (counter/office) 

Owner/executive on file: Tanya Martinez 

Elite Restoration

60 W. Mayflower Ave., Suite N, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Elite Restoration

Elizabeth Beauty Bar 

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite G5, Las Vegas

General retail sales 

Owner/executive on file: Yulay Elizabeth Casey 

Empire Stock Transfer

1859 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson

Commodities, securities, or mutual funds

Owner/executive on file: Empire Stock Transfer

Engaged Innovation

Las Vegas

Management or consulting service 

Owner/executive on file: June Slattery 

Eric Dustin Ayers 

777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Wardley Real Estate 

Eyebrows R Us 

4880 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 1, Las Vegas

Cosmetological establishment 

Owner/executive on file: Marketing Guruss

F&S Mobile Auto Body

622 Winchester Drive, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Fortino V Sanchez & Shirley Sanchez

Fabulous & Divine

3712 E. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas

Variety store

Owner/executive on file: Corona Valenzuela Garoz

Faciliteq Nevada

1310 S. 3rd St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Faciliteq Nevada

Fashionrosa 

4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite D10, Las Vegas

General retail sales 

Owner/executive on file: Maria Morgado 

FC Arms

175 Cassia Way, Suite A1114, Henderson

Manufacturer

Owner/executive on file: Full Conceal

FKF Group HC

2865 Siena Heights Drive, Suite 200, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: FKF Group HC

Fonseca, Cynthia

4824 Monterrey Ave., Las Vegas

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Cynthia Fonseca

Frank & Bean Coffee Co. 

7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 115, Las Vegas

Food services or cafe 

Owner/executive on file: Frank and Beans

Section: Public Record

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.

