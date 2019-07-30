Tourism group reports increase in visitors last month

With last month’s numbers in, Las Vegas saw a year-over-year increase in visitation, according to a report released today.

Visitation jumped by more than 1% in June compared to the same month last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. About 3.6 million people visited Las Vegas last month, officials said.

In the first six months of the year, Las Vegas had about 21.1 million visitors, up slightly from the first six months of 2018. About 42.1 million people visited last year.

Convention attendance was up nearly 3% for the month.

Room bookings were also up last month for weekends and weekdays, Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA, said in a news release.

“Both the leisure and convention segments are up,” Hill said. “The destination is thriving with more than $15 billion in development from our Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and renovation to the new (Raiders) stadium underway.”

The LVCVA expects the $930 million-plus convention center expansion to be finished by early 2021.

The new stadium being built for the Raiders — who plan to move from Oakland, Calif., to Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL season — is expected to cost more than $1.8 billion.

The numbers from the LVCVA come on the heels of all-time high McCarran International Airport visitation figures for June — more than 4.4 million arrivals and departures.