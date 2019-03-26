February passenger traffic up at Las Vegas airport

McCarran International Airport's passenger traffic was up nearly 2 percent in February compared to the same month in 2018, airport officials said.

A total of 3,632,956 passengers arrived or departed at the Las Vegas airport last month, about 64,000 more than in February 2018.

But the monthly total was down from January, when more than 3.9 million passengers traversed McCarran, officials said.

Passenger traffic in the first two months of the year was up 2.6 percent from the same period in 2018. That was partly due to a nearly 6 percent bump in international travelers last month compared to February 2018.

Among carriers, Spirit Airlines saw more than a 15 percent increase in passengers at McCarran last month, while United Airlines was up 12 percent.