Report: Lake Mead visitors spent about $336 million in 2018

Visitor spending around Lake Mead National Recreation Area held steady last year, according to a report from the National Park Service.

The report, released Tuesday, estimated that Lake Mead visitors spent about $336 million within a 60-mile radius around the park in 2018.

That figure matches the 2017 estimate, but represents the first time in five years that spending hasn’t increased. In 2016, the park service estimated that $313 million was spent.

About half (49%) of the spending from the 7.6 million visitors to Lake Mead last year came at hotels and restaurants, according to the report.

Just more than $100 million was spent on gas and groceries. The park service estimates that $397 million in total economic output was generated in economies that surround Lake Mead last year.

Visitors to National Park areas in Nevada last year — there were 5.8 million of them — spent $261 million in the state, which was down slightly from 2017.