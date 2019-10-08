Cost of Las Vegas Convention Center expansion increasing

The price tag for the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project is increasing.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors voted unanimously today to amend the contract with the builders to add $45.2 million, bringing the project cost to $980.3 million.

LVCVA CEO Steve Hill told the board the added costs are for project upgrades, which include safety enhancements like a “cutting edge” bollard system that will surround the expansion.

The money will also be used to accommodate a request for a high-tech lighting system in the new exhibit hall. The system, which is comparable to what’s used at Mandalay Bay Events Center, is in the $10 million-plus range, Hill said.

Martin-Harris Construction is collaborating with Turner Construction Co. to lead the expansion buildout, which includes a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall and about 1.4 million square feet of meeting space.

Since the budget for the expansion project was approved last year, favorable financial conditions, Hill said, aided in the decision-making process for the contract amendment.

Those include projected or realized savings from debt issuance costs, service on the debt for the project, and bond proceeds.

Hill also said a request for proposals has gone out for possible rooftop solar energy infrastructure on the addition.