Joe’s Seafood expanding at the Forum Shops

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is expanding to add outdoor dining.

The restaurant is planning a two-story addition that will include an outdoor dining area and bar on the ground level and a second-floor patio, according to documents presented to the Clark County Zoning Commission, which today approved a variance for the project.

Plans show an addition of 5,072 square feet to the existing restaurant, including banquet rooms, a meeting room, service stations, storage areas, bathrooms and locker rooms. The outdoor dining area covers 5,600 square feet.

The exterior will have a stucco finish, matching the existing exterior, and including Roman columns, according to documents.

No timetable for the expansion was noted in the documents. Representatives from Caesars Entertainment weren’t immediately available for comment.