People on the Move: April 9, 2018

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers has elected a new slate of officers for its board of directors:

• Vice President David Lucchese, executive vice president, digital & interactive business leader, Everi

• Vice President Luke Orchard, senior vice president, chief compliance & risk management officer, IGT

• Vice President Robert Parente, senior vice president, chief revenue officer, gaming, Scientific Games

• Secretary Mark Dunn, executive vice president and general counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited

• Treasurer Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Konami Gaming

• General Counsel Daron Dorsey, general counsel, North American operations, Ainsworth Game Technology

KTGY Architecture + Planning’s designs were recognized at the 2017 Best In American Living Awards by the National Association of Home Builders. A Platinum Award went to Recency at Summerlin (Community Awards, 55+, Community). Gold Awards went to Ironwood, Jade Plan (Single-Family Production Awards, Detached Home 2,501-3,000 square feet, Built for Sale); Granite Heights, Topaz Plan (Single-Family Production Awards, Detached Home 3,001-3,500 square feet, Built for Sale): and Vu, Plan 3 With Penthouse (Single-Family Production Awards, Category 7: Attached Homes/Townhouses, Built for Sale).

Barry Harrison, Cal Regan, Jack Mishel, Julie Brutch and Linda Kuhn are executive vice presidents at Meadows Bank. David Boser and Helen Lewis are senior vice presidents at the bank.

The Foundation Assisting Seniors moved to 2518 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 102, in Henderson.

The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, a medical spa, is open at 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

The 2018 Las Vegas Hospitality Association board of directors includes:

• Chairman of the Board Michelle Sharples, Base Entertainment vice president of sales

• President Shannon Trujillo, PSAV regional vice president, venue partnerships

• President-elect Lauren Bauer, Caesars Entertainment strategic account director

• Vice President of Memberships Kathy Dyke, By Dzign CPCE, event designer

• Vice President of Meetings Danelle Dodds, Hello Las Vegas! senior account executive

• Secretary Jennifer Landaz-Chapman, Hosts Las Vegas associate director of business development

• Treasurer Erika Welling, Blendz Events creative operations consultant

• Parliamentarian Mary Thomas, MKT Consultants owner

2018 directors include Scott Beane, HotelPlanner.com; Paul Buchheit, Mandalay Bay; Amy Carroll, Hello Las Vegas; Donald Contursi, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours; Karim Hussain, Maverick Aviation Group; Jessica Juadines, Pink Jeep Tours; Alexis McNamara, Wynn Las Vegas & Encore; Heather Murray, Caesars Entertainment; Susan Rendon, Westgate Las Vegas; Mario Reveles, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Jason Roth, Venetian/Palazzo/Sands Expo; and Jason Vince, Freeman Exposition. 2018 assistant directors include Art Greene, Cashman Photo; Shauna Lederman, Estiatorio Milos; Mallory Maciuszek, Freeman Exposition; and Laura Plenkovich, R&D Events.

Patrick Moore is vice president and Southern Nevada group manager for City National Bank.

MountainView Hospital was granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Echocardiography in the area of Adult Transthoracic. Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions.

Lipson Neilson attorneys Joseph Garin, Jessica Green and Megan Hummel are on the list of 2018 Mountain States Super Lawyers. Garin’s practice areas include professional liability, nonprofit organizations, real estate, insurance coverage, employment litigation and business litigation. Green was named a Rising Star based on her work in professional liability, employment & labor, and business litigation. Hummel, also a Rising Star, focuses on her work on insurance coverage.

Updates at the Rampart added 2,470 square feet of gaming space by renovating the sports book and launching a gaming lounge in the Palms Tower hall.

Swift Aero Aerial Systems, which provides drones for cinematography, broadcasting, mapping, photography and surveying services, received permission by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly in key airport traffic areas and controlled airspace in and around Las Vegas.

Valley Bank of Nevada has promoted Roger Mellies to credit administrator at the main office, 6385 Simmons St., North Las Vegas.

Michael Martin is general manager of the Palm Restaurant in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Mozell Williams is the developer division general manager of CamCo, a management services company serving community associations in Nevada.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada’s board of directors elected Sharon Braddy-McKoy of Southwest Gas as board president, succeeding Shawn Gerstenberger of UNLV. Other additions to the board include: John Loomis, an executive in technology, finance, entertainment and education industries, now retired; and Mitch Bernard, executive with the Penta Building Group.

The Blind Center of Nevada’s Visions of Greatness Center is open at 1001 N. Bruce St., Las Vegas.

Choice Hotels, which includes Cambria Hotels, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Clarion, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn and the Ascend Hotel Collection, signed with Cox Business/Hospitality Network for its telecommunications needs.

Flock & Fowl opened a second location on the ground floor at the Ogden, 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 100. The restaurant is owned by Sheridan Su and Jenny Wong.

Korbi Carrison is event director for the Global Gaming Expo.

John Stoddard is chief operating officer of Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Tyler Richardson is a public relations account executive at B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations.

Veronica Saldana is a senior staff accountant, Verenice Flores is a supervisor, Lynda Miller is GCMA manager and Barbara Lagoe is client service director at the accounting firm of Fair, Anderson & Langerman.

Giordano’s is open at 8730 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

Cox Media, Cox Communications’ advertising sales division, signed a multiyear exclusive agreement to represent AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain’s local on-air advertising opportunities during Vegas Golden Knights games, including pre-game and postgame programming.

Wreck Room is open at 4090 Schiff Drive, Las Vegas. The business allows people to smash TVs, computers and other stuff in a controlled environment.