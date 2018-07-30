How to identify loneliness in seniors and why socialization is a crucial component to their physical health

Research has identified clear benefits when health care professionals focus on socialization among seniors.

Experts in senior care have seen the effects of loneliness, and they can tell stories about the remarkable changes that occur from stronger socialization. That’s why well-run facilities for senior living put attention on social events.

Thanks to research funded by the National Institutes of Health, we now know that loneliness actually has negative effects on the production of white-blood cells in older people. And that, in turn, helps explain findings by University of Chicago psychologist John Cacioppo that feelings of extreme loneliness can increase the chances of premature death by 14 percent for an older person.

The changes that commonly face seniors almost inevitably raise the threat of loneliness. They may lose a spouse. Best friends may die. Neighbors may move away. The loss of the ability to drive can limit a senior’s ability to get together with friends for coffee, attend church or club meetings or stay in touch with family members. A diagnosis of dementia often leads to loneliness. Not surprisingly, loss of hearing or sight can reduce connections.

Not every senior who travels through a transition in life, of course, will become lonely. Families, friends and health-care professionals, however, all should keep attuned to indications that a senior may be beset by loneliness.

Among the warning signs:

• A change in call frequency. More calls are an obvious sign of loneliness.

But fewer calls can be an indication that a senior is withdrawing into a smaller world with fewer friends.

• Conversations that carry a sense of longing about family and friends who no longer stay in touch. It’s natural to miss friends and family, of course, but the senior who is growing lonely may return to these conversations often.

• Fewer journeys away from the house. A senior who has lost friends may find less reason to leave the house. A senior who no longer drives will have less ability to go out. Whatever the reason, an increasingly stay-at-home senior may be feeling the onset of loneliness. A resident of a senior living complex, meanwhile, may lose interest in social activities or visits with friends.

• Changes in personal habits. Researchers at Yale University, for instance, found that many people who feel the cold of loneliness in their lives begin to take longer showers and baths to restore some of the psychological warmth they miss. Few of them, the researchers found, are even aware the relationship between a hot bath and their loneliness. A senior who begins shopping more than usual may be hoping that material goods fill a heart that feels empty.

The good news about loneliness is this: The cures are well-known and don’t carry a big price tag.

While thyroid activity as well as levels of vitamin D and B12 can play a factor in energy and socialization, loneliness in most seniors can be addressed with informal socialization — inclusion in family activities, a visit from a friend who takes time to listen — or structured events such as those offered by community senior centers and senior-living facilities.

Since he stepped down as U.S. surgeon general in 2017, Dr. Vivek Murthy has focused much of his time on the battle against loneliness, which he has called the fastest growing public health crisis in the United States.

Fortunately, we have the tools to combat this crisis. All of us — health care professionals and lay people alike — will play our role to play in improving seniors’ socialization and reducing the threats of loneliness.