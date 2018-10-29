Wedding planner: Satisfaction is worth the sacrifice

Love brought Melody Williams to Las Vegas, so it's only fitting that she dedicates her days — and weekends, and sometimes holidays — to fulfilling couples' visions of love. As executive director at Vegas Weddings, Williams works on improving venues and packages, scouting new properties and making sure what the company offers is in line with what people are looking for. "Wedding planning is definitely a work hard, play hard job," she said, "but the satisfaction returned in the smiles and excitement from the couples is priceless. You put in a lot of time and effort to make those weddings special."

When did you know you wanted to be a wedding planner?

I started planning weddings when I was 12 years old and instantly knew it was the job for me. I grew up around weddings and they’re really all I can remember doing.

What are aspects about the wedding industry that many people don’t know about or understand?

The biggest misunderstanding is how much it’s really going to cost to get married. It tends to be a shock when couples realize the difference between what they want their wedding to look like and what they can actually afford. When expectations are put on paper with numbers next to them, your wedding becomes the wedding you can afford, which may be different than your initial vision. It’s important to have a budget, and it’s OK to have the wedding you can afford. That’s the beauty in getting creative; budget doesn’t squash the creative ways you can have a unique and personal experience.

When are the peak and off-seasons for weddings locally?

When it comes to peak season for weddings, it really all comes down to weather. Our first peak season usually starts around March and runs through the end of May. Once the heat starts to pick up in June and July, we hit a little bit of a lull, but things pick right back up for us when peak wedding season starts beginning in September through November.

What is Royal Wedding Month and your involvement in the event?

Royal Wedding Month is an idea that came about from the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber, which I am involved with. The goal was to generate buzz around our American princess and celebrating her special day while labeling May as Royal Wedding Month in Las Vegas. During the month, we give couples a customized marriage license, and a big proclamation was given by the county clerk making May an official royal month.

Tell us about some of the outlandish requests you’ve handled throughout your career.

Besides marrying two robots during CES, most of the outlandish requests I’ve received are related to timing. I once worked with a couple who wanted Elvis to perform their ceremony in the Grand Canyon, at sunset with a full band — oh yeah, and it had to happen in 24 hours. That’s a tall order. However, the we did pull it off.

What are three questions every bride and groom should ask their wedding planner?

There are many important questions that should be asked during the planning process. The top three include

1) What are your refund policies? Things happen that may be out of your control, so make sure you know what policies are in place for those circumstances.

2) Make sure your wedding planner has your vision in mind. It’s your special day and your planner plays a huge role in making your wedding day a reality.

3) Make sure your planner knows your budget and that it is kept, or other problems will come later as the wedding approaches.

What are your hobbies outside of work?

I’m a mom of three kids, so when I’m not at work, they are my hobby. Whether I’m carting them around to school, their own activities or going together to family-friendly events, it’s time I get to spend with them. If I’m not at work, I want to be with my kids and family, making memories they will remember forever.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

As a working mom, I would like to see more funding and more thought put into the education system. Children really are the future, so they need to be getting the best education possible at this age. With more funding and thought put in, I think not only would the kids have a better future, but our state would.

What is your dream job, outside of your current field?

Interior design, hands down. I love decorating, especially when there’s a blank canvas. I am totally an amateur, but I have a love for furniture, paint colors and watching a house become a home.

Where do you see yourself and/or your company in 10 years?

I would like to see Vegas Weddings partnered with more venues and more people getting married as we continue to change the perspective of a Vegas wedding. We enjoy being a small, employee-focused company, but want to grow the business by being able to cater to more people and offer what people want as trends change.

What is your favorite memory of a wedding you planned?

Working on both of my sisters’ weddings, as well as my grandmother’s, was really special to me. I love the personal weddings; it makes the process sentimental when I get to do it with my family in Chicago. Currently, I’m working on a wedding with a very similar feel to it. The bride is half-Indian and really wants to highlight that in their ceremony. I’m working with her to surprise the groom with special floral and gown with bright yellow and orange colors to bring the cultural feel they are seeking. It’s also a celebration of family. The bride hasn’t seen her family from the UK in a very long time. I’m excited to see this wedding come to life.

What is something that people might not know about you?

Although I’m mostly known for being outgoing, brave and an extrovert, I can in fact be very shy and nervous at times. Public speaking makes me quiver. I’m sure anyone who knows me would disagree, but it is true in certain situations.