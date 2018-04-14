Carl’s Donuts reopening retail store in Las Vegas

Carl’s Donuts, which has been providing pastries to convenience stores for years, has reopened a retail shop in Las Vegas for the first time in more two decades.

The shop, located at 3170 E. Sunset Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The store opened Monday and will have a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The family-owned business started in 1963 as a walk-up doughnut shop in California, but owners Carl and Lyn Sanders moved to Las Vegas and opened Carl’s Donuts in 1966 at the old Wonder World variety store.

As the business grew, however, they decided to focus on wholesale sales and eventually ceased their retail operations — until now.

“We want to bring back the simple elegance and nostalgia of a classic doughnut,” said Amber Ramsay, the chief operating officer and granddaughter of the Sanders. “We’re not about making the trendiest, most over-the-top doughnut. We’re about focusing on quality to let the doughnut speak for itself.”

Carl’s features a wide variety of doughnuts, from glazed or sugared to iced or filled, along with specialty pastries, coffee and other beverages. It also offers special bimonthly doughnut flavors. The April-May specialties include creme brulee, toffee crunch and lemon shortbread.

The shop offers a place to sit down and eat, along with a photographic display of the business’s history and a peekaboo window into the bakery.