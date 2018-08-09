2 more Raider Image locations to open in Las Vegas

Fans of the silver and black will soon be able to get their Raiders gear at two more spots in the valley.

The third and fourth Raider Image stores, the team’s official retail outlets, are set to open with a Fashion Show mall spot opening this weekend and a kiosk in Concourse D at McCarran International Airport slated to go live in late September. The two other valley stores are located at Town Square and the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.

The Fashion Show location is an 800-square-foot space on the second level across from the Apple Store a level below.

The McCarran retail space is a 380-square-foot kiosk that will be between gates D30 and D50.

Approved at Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting, the government and Raider Image entered a concession lease agreement for two years, with two, one-year extension options available. This would allow the store to nab traveling fans leading up to the team’s relocation from Oakland in 2020.

“The Raider Image strives to support Raider fans wherever we can, and we are very excited to have a store inside such an amazing airport as McCarran International Airport,” said Barry DeVilbiss, vice president of merchandise for Raider Image. “Our store will provide for a fun and official NFL environment to shop.”

As part of the lease agreement, Raider Image will pay the county 15 percent of gross revenues made at the shop. Those revenues will be generated by the sale of about 140 different items, ranging from a women’s purse retailing for $217.99 on the high end, to decals and keychains retailing for $4.99 on the low end of the pricing spectrum.

The products will feature Raiders logos as well as the Las Vegas Stadium brand, according to the lease agreement. The Raiders trademarked Las Vegas Stadium for various merchandise items last month.

There will be no Las Vegas Raiders gear at the store, as the NFL won’t allow official Las Vegas gear to be sold until the team relocates in 2020.

The lease also states Raider Image may provide entertainment for travelers including, but not limited to, virtual and interactive football-themed activities.