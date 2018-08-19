Tough Mudder’s indoor training gym kicks off in Las Vegas

Preparing to compete in Tough Mudder, the grueling endurance obstacle-course race in mud where participants spend 10 miles fighting through the sludge in the ultimate workout, is now available at a specialized gym in northern Las Vegas.

The second Tough Mudder Bootcamp in the country opened here this month, offering specific 45-minute workouts with six exercise stations to target a different muscle group used in competition.

The workouts incorporate the use of monkey bars, suspension harnesses, dumbbells, kettle bells and body weight activities — many of the challenges faced by participants of Tough Mudder races, which are held at sites across the country. Unlike the obstacle course, the gym is free of mud.

One screen on the exercise station shows the heart rates and calorie burn of each participant, which enables them to compete with each other. Although the activities at the boot camp can enhance a potential race participant’s performance, the classes are aimed at all fitness levels, meaning you don’t have to be a Tough Mudder aficionado to take part in a class.

It’s common for participants to form teams for races to encourage each other along. That same practice is used in the classes, as they limit participation to 24 enrollees and divide them into two-person teams.

“Anyone can come here, have fun and get in shape,” owner Alona Burns said. “Everyone helps each other, so it pushes those who might doubt themselves to go to that next level.”

With regular members of the boot camp already bonding through the team-oriented exercises, talks of teaming for October’s Las Vegas Tough Mudder and other regional races have occurred.

“It’s what Tough Mudder is all about — camaraderie,” said Corey Drumright, the gym’s head coach. “They build up that camaraderie and progress together. We’re putting a team together for the event in the fall.”

Before owning the gym, Burns would sign up for gyms but only attended twice — once to sign up and then again to cancel her membership, she joked. But now, have watching participants train at the facility, she plans to take on the challenge of a Tough Mudder later this year.

“Me and the gym have never been good friends,” she said. “So, for me to do something I’ve never done before, it’s been great. Before I would give up easy. Now, because I’m with others I can do things I never thought I could do.

“It’s the same me, but different mindset.”

Bootcamp is located at 6311 N. Decatur Blvd. and is open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday and Sunday. The other location is in Burlington, Mass.

It’s $69 for 10 classes. After, it’s a monthly membership of $119. Call 702-706-1155 for details.