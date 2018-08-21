Chuck E. Cheese’s in Las Vegas to replace animatronics band with light-up dance floor

Chuck E. Cheese’s in Las Vegas will soon look and feel much different than many of the popular entertainment center and restaurant chain’s other locations nationally.

The Chuck E. Cheese’s at 9230 S. Eastern Ave. is one of 25 locations across the country pegged for a rebranding, which includes gourmet pizza and healthy dining options, and getting rid of game tokens in favor of credit-card style passes. Additionally, the exterior has been remodeled.

The most notable change will be eliminating the animatronics band in favor of an interactive dance floor. The light-up dance floor will have live shows each hour, including birthday celebrations.

Chuck E. Cheese’s hopes the upgrades will appeal to “millennial moms,” according to a statement. There will also be 20 new games and self-serve kiosks for ordering.

It will debut the changes at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Guests who visit can register for a free birthday party package.