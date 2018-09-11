Whole Foods delivering in Las Vegas via Amazon

Starting on Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in the Las Vegas Valley can save a trip to their neighborhood Whole Foods Market and have their groceries delivered.

Amazon, which last year bought the grocery chain that promotes organic and natural items, is introducing delivery service to Las Vegas and nine other markets on Wednesday via its Prime Now service. The additions bump the number of cities offering delivery to 38.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers, and we’re excited to introduce the service in 10 new cities,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Amazon Prime members can shop for thousands of delivery items online, including produce, bakery goods, dairy products, meat, seafood and flowers. Alcohol isn’t available for delivery.

For deliveries over $35, the price is $7.99.

At the checkout screen, customers can choose the delivery option. Orders are delivered in as little as an hour.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about grocery delivery from Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com.

Whole Foods has four locations in the valley — at Town Square mall, 6689 Las Vegas Blvd. South; The District at Green Valley Ranch, 100 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson; 7250 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas; and 8855 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.