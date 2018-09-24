Las Vegas medical group using robot technology in surgery

One Las Vegas surgical center is utilizing robotic technology to enhance the medical experience by making procedures less invasive and more precise, according to its doctors.

MiVIP Surgery Center offers a robotic assisted minimally invasive surgery option though the da Vinci Surgical System. The robot, featuring four arms, allows surgeons to operate on patients through small incisions.

“The big difference in robotic surgery compared to traditional surgery is that its minimally invasive,” said Lynn Kowalski, a doctor who performs surgery with assistance from the robot. “Anything that’s not a big open cut.”

The system is also used at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and other surgery centers across Las Vegas.

One of the key tools in the system that allows to surgeon to carry out such procedures is the laparoscope. The laparoscope is a thin rube with a tiny camera and light at the end, which send images to a video monitor in the operating room, guiding doctors during the surgery.

The surgeon receives magnified 3-D vision through the scope, allowing doctors to view inside patient in high definition. The surgeon is in control of the system 100 percent of the time.

“We can do little poke hole incisions like the size of a dime,” Kowalski said. “The robot is a great tool to do that when the surgery is a little more complex.”

The robotic surgery system can carry out a variety of procedures, including cardiac, colorectal and general surgery.

Las Vegas resident Melanie Vanburch, 60, had a hysterectomy performed last year by Kowalski utilizing the robotic system and was highly impressed with the experience and results.

“Me being a realtor I heard a hysterectomy could have up to six weeks’ downtime… that didn’t fit into my schedule,” Vanburch said in a statement. “ ...I didn’t have any pain and didn’t use the medicine they sent me home with.”

Despite being told not to doing anything strenuous for seven days, Vanburch said she was well enough to do laundry the day following. Three days later, she was enjoying holiday events.

“When they say it’s minimal pain and fast recovery and low downtime, it’s just that,” she said.

The group has two Las Vegas area locations, 5950 S. Durango Road and 3530 E Flamingo Road.