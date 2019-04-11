Photos: A look inside the new Club LAS at the Las Vegas airport

McCarran International Airport has a new hangout for travelers.

Built and run by a Texas-based Airport Lounge Development, the 6,900-square-foot Club LAS lounge opened this morning inside the airport’s D concourse.

The lounge features complimentary food and drink, different seating areas for those wanting to grab a quick nap or handle some business online, and private shower rooms. It’s open to anyone willing to pay the $40 entry and free for members Priority Pass, Diners Club International and AAA.

The space is split into five distinct areas with floor-to-ceiling glass walls on one side that look out on the Strip and surrounding mountains in the distance. It also has a bar and many electrical outlets. It’s the group’s second lounge at McCarran.

“Our other lounge is less than 2,000 square feet, so this is quite a bit larger,” said Chris Dwilliam, vice president of business development for Airport Lounge Development. “We’ll now have 315 seats total at the two lounges in Las Vegas. We’re super excited about the growth in Las Vegas and our partnership with the airport here.”

Airport Lounge Development has 16 lounges in airports around the country. Another five are set to open later this year, Dwilliam said. McCarran is leasing the space to Airport Lounge Development, which is an arm of the Collinson Group, but the company hired employees through a staffing service and will manage the lounge.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said the lounge is a welcome addition because it will be a good place for weary international travelers to take a load off. No reservations are needed to visit the lounge, which opens at 5 a.m. daily.