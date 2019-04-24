Planet 13’s dispensary expansion project set for completion this year

With a multimillion-dollar expansion scheduled for completion later this year, Planet 13 hopes to solidify itself as a Las Vegas cannabis destination.

Already a massive facility by Las Vegas marijuana dispensary standards, the Planet 13 “superstore,” located on West Desert Inn Road near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, will soon feature a pizzeria, coffee shop and customer-facing production area.

“The vision is for Planet 13 to be a Vegas attraction,” said David Farris, Planet 13’s director of marketing. “We want to be over the top. This isn’t just a dispensary, it’s a full entertainment complex.”

The price tag for the expansion, Farris said, is expected to be several million dollars. It will also feature a 2,000-square-foot event center to be used for corporate or private events, even cannabis weddings, Farris said.

The project — known as Phase II to the company — is expected to be done sometime this fall.

“We hear from people all the time who are just blown away that marijuana is legal in Las Vegas,” Farris said. “The vision is to have a place where visitors have a really unique Vegas experience here in the world’s largest dispensary.”

It’s not just those who consume marijuana products that Planet 13 is trying to attract, the dispensary also wants to attract more folks who simply want to check out the dispensary and production facility.

It seems to be working. On Saturday — the unofficial national pot holiday known as 420 — about 6,000 people visited Planet 13, though only about 3,500 purchases were made.

“With our Phase II expansion underway and the company’s visibility increasing, we are well-positioned to continue growing, both within our existing Las Vegas footprint and across the U.S.,” said Larry Scheffler, Planet 13’s co-CEO, in a statement.

It was the business’s busiest day since it opened in November. Planet 13 shares are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange.