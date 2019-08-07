Last Macayo’s restaurant in Las Vegas closing this month

Miranda Alam / Special to the Sun

A look inside the Macayo’s on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas on the popular eatery’s last day of business on March 10, 2019. It closed after nearly 60 years of operation.

The last Macayo’s restaurant in Las Vegas is scheduled to close later this month, according to a social media post.

Macayo’s, which opened in Las Vegas in 1959, posted on its Facebook page Monday that Aug. 25 would be the final day for the Mexican restaurant on East Charleston Avenue.

Nearly 250 comments had been left on the post as of this morning. Many referenced years — and sometimes decades — of patronage and memories of family celebrations at the eatery.

Earlier this year, the Maycayo’s on West Sahara Avenue closed.

