Last Macayo’s restaurant in Las Vegas closing this month

The last Macayo’s restaurant in Las Vegas is scheduled to close later this month, according to a social media post.

Macayo’s, which opened in Las Vegas in 1959, posted on its Facebook page Monday that Aug. 25 would be the final day for the Mexican restaurant on East Charleston Avenue.

Nearly 250 comments had been left on the post as of this morning. Many referenced years — and sometimes decades — of patronage and memories of family celebrations at the eatery.

Earlier this year, the Maycayo’s on West Sahara Avenue closed.