40 Under 40 Alumni: Lisa Corrado and Mandy Shavinsky

Lisa Corrado

Assistant Director, Community Development & Services, City of Henderson

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was moving to Seattle to take a position as an economic development and urban planning project manager for a boutique firm in downtown Seattle called Community Attributes. Two years later, I came back to Henderson.

What’s your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? Leading and completing the three-year Southern Nevada Strong Regional Planning effort was an important accomplishment for me. This is a land use and policy plan that focuses on better integrating jobs, transit and housing to improve economic competitiveness.

What do you want to accomplish? I can’t take credit for accomplishing much without investment from the private sector, or from other partner agencies, but one opportunity I have advocated for and will continue to pursue is to support UNLV to create a master’s program in metropolitan planning.

What have you had to learn the hard way? Don’t take your health for granted, and don’t let stress be an excuse for not taking care of yourself. It should be the opposite—eat right, sleep and exercise to help manage or avoid stress.

Who is your business hero? Jan Jones. She was the first female mayor of Las Vegas and has been successful in both business and politics. She was proactive in supporting women in gaming, and advocates for corporate social-responsibility and environmental stewardship.

If you ran Las Vegas, what’s the first thing you would do? Light rail down the resort corridor.

Access to transit will expand our appeal to travelers, enhance the visitor experience and reduce traffic congestion for locals.

Mandy Shavinsky

Administrative Partner, Snell & Wilmer, Nevada Offices

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was and still am at the law firm of Snell & Wilmer, practicing in real estate law. I’ve been at the firm for 12 years.

What’s been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? This past year, I was involved in negotiating the joint-use agreement for Allegiant Stadium. It was exciting to be part of a major development project like this and one that will forever change the landscape of my hometown. Being a sports fan myself, it was exciting to see a world-class facility come to life here.

What do you want to accomplish? As Las Vegas and Reno continue to grow, I look forward to seeing our presence expand in Nevada. We plan to build on the firm’s solid foundation and the values that bind us and continue our long-standing tradition of service and leadership.

What’s the best spot for a lunch meeting? With the real estate market seeing a record number of deals, I find myself at my desk more often than I like, but when I do find the time, I really enjoy Craft + Community Bar and Grill in the Hard Rock Hotel. Their ahi tuna salad is delicious and the restaurant is full of natural light. My two other favorites are Ferraro’s and Morel’s. Both have superb service and excellent Italian and seafood, respectively.

Who is your business hero? All of the businesspeople in our community who remain honest and true to themselves throughout their careers. Integrity is everything—when you know you can trust those who you do business with, the results are amazing.

What’s the best advice you have to offer? Bet on yourself; it’s the only thing you can control.