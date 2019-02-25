Popular Las Vegas eatery Macayo’s to close after 59 years

Las Vegas is losing one of its most notable Mexican restaurants.

Macayo’s announced today that both of its locations — 8245 W. Sahara Ave. and 1741 E. Charleston Ave. — will shutter after nearly 60 years of doing business in the area.

Nicole Beck, a supervisor at the West Sahara restaurant, said the location will close March 10. She said the East Charleston restaurant will likely close at a later date.

Until then, restaurant representatives ask to "come in and join us in a celebration of our long history serving the Las Vegas Valley."

Residents expressed their sadness at the news on the Macayo's Facebook page.

"This is so sad to us. We celebrated everything at Macayo's for the last 47 years. Brett Hendricks and I dated at the Decatur & Charleston Macayo's, as well as the E. Charleston location in the early 70's," posted Debbie Rader Hendricks. "It was sad when they closed Decatur. W. Sahara has been our go to place since. Not sure what we'll do without Macayo's."

Added Carolyn Wassell, "I am devastated. This is so much a part of my life, I am feeling a major loss. So many memories; so many good times; so many people I know there."

A message left at the Macayo’s corporate office in Phoenix was not immediately returned.

Macayo’s has eight restaurants in Arizona and two in Las Vegas, according to its website. The first Macayo’s location opened in Phoenix in 1946.