40 Under 40 Alumni: Ric Guerrero and Terence Thornton

Ric Guerrero

Owner, Gaucho's Sacred Flavors

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was slingin’ mini burgers as the founder of Slidin’ Thru Food Truck & Restaurants.

Where are you now? I recently opened Gaucho’s Sacred Flavors; serving food designed to awaken taste buds to the new golden age of delicious splendor.

What’s been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? Finding my heart center and becoming my authentic self in the process. I’ve been on a fruitful journey of reprogramming my beliefs, healing and awakening my highest potential.

What did you learn the hard way? That everything is learned the hard way—by doing and failing and adjusting your aim every time.

Who is your business hero? My mama bear! She runs a team of thousands as assistant vice president at Wynn Macau. Starting as a dealer nearly 40 years ago at the old MGM—now Bally’s—she worked hard all the way to the top. She continues to be a guiding light in my life, giving me sage advice and reminding me to prioritize my happiness above all else.

If you ran Las Vegas, what’s the first thing you would do? I would turn all parks and community green belts into edible food forests, helping to update the paradigm from landscaping as a purely decorative model to foodscaping—a model that provides free food while reconnecting people back to sourcing direct from the land and sharing with their community.

What’s the best advice you have to offer? Fall back in love with yourself. Try to remember what it was like when you were a kid—wagging your tail all over the place, leading with love and not fearful of your own shadow. Tell yourself it’s OK to play more. Who fooled us into being so serious? Dream a new dream.

Terence Thornton

Senior Project Manager/Designer, Ozzie Kraft Custom Pools

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? I was the owner of Outdoor Kitchen Concepts Las Vegas.

Where are you now? I am senior project manager/designer for Ozzie Kraft Custom Pools. We design and build luxury pools, spas and water shapes. Ozzie Kraft is Las Vegas’ first swimming pool contractor and has been in business for [more than] 75 years and received more than 45 international awards for its projects.

What’s been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? I started designing pools and landscaping about 12 years ago and this year achieved the Society of Water Shape Designers Registered Water Shape Designer certification. I am the only person in Nevada and among less than 100 in the world to hold this prestigious designation.

What did you learn the hard way? Outdoor Kitchen Concepts was the first major company I started. It taught me many valuable lessons about business, design and service. It also taught me the importance of contracts and getting things in writing. A handshake is great, but contracts and written communication keep honest people honest.

Who is your business hero? I am regularly inspired by Richard Branson. He has a super positive attitude and believes that a rising tide lifts all ships. He promotes inclusiveness and creating win-win situations.

If you ran Las Vegas, what’s the first thing you would do? Being a fourth-generation Las Vegan, it makes me so proud to see Las Vegas become a world-class cosmopolitan city with our business diversity, cultural facilities and now professional sports. But our system of education hasn’t evolved with our city.