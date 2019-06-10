Summerlin’s Tanager apartments garnering interest ahead of opening

For millennial Zac Zaher, convenience and community are important traits he looks for in a housing complex.

A local commercial real estate broker, Zaher, 30, has no interest in owning a home at this point in life. He did, however, have a lot of interest in Tanager, a new luxury apartment complex in Downtown Summerlin.

The 267-unit complex is set to welcome its first residents this summer. Zaher said he plans to move into a unit in July.

“I wanted to live in an environment where I could walk to go get coffee, get dinner or get groceries,” Zaher said. “I know some people wonder why I wouldn’t buy a house, but that’s not what I want. I want to live in a community, and I’d rather pay the money for the quality of life I’m looking for.”

Tanager—named for the classic Curtiss Model 54 aircraft—is the latest addition to Downtown Summerlin by the Howard Hughes Corporation, which welcomed the first residents to the master planned community in 1991. It’s the first Summerlin apartment complex designed solely by the corporation.

Located a short walk from Las Vegas Ballpark, Tanager is a series of buildings that sit a few blocks east of the 215 Beltway at West Sahara and Pavilion Center Drive.

As of mid-May, Danielle Bisterfeldt, Howard Hughes’ vice president of marketing, said the company had a list of more than 800 people who had expressed interest in possibly renting a unit. Howard Hughes just recently started leasing.

Bisterfeldt said residents would represent many different age groups, but she didn’t shy away from the idea that Tanager is tailored to young professionals, some with young families.

“This is new urbanism to a T,” Bisterfeldt said. “From shopping to entertainment, you can walk anywhere in Downtown Summerlin from home. Millennials are coming out to the suburbs now.”

The complex will feature one- and two-bedroom apartment options with units ranging in price from $1,300 to $3,000 per month.

The pricier apartments will be third-floor units, some offering views of the ballpark or the Las Vegas Strip. City National Arena, the practice home of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, is also just steps away.

“For the true sports fan, you can walk over to Las Vegas Ballpark or City National Arena,” Bisterfeldt said. “You’ll be able to walk out of your apartment at Tanager and hear the crack of the bat at the ballpark. There are professional athletes running around Downtown Summerlin all the time, and it’s fun to bump into one of them. The Golden Knights players live here, they’re ingrained in the community, and it’s the same with the Aviators.”

Residents at Tanager will be able to take advantage of a resort-style pool, fitness center, pet park and a clubhouse area. The final touches are expected to be placed on the last apartment building sometime in August.

“The Downtown Summerlin location is especially appealing for a wide range of residents,” said Howard Hughes Corp.’s Summerlin president Kevin Orrock. “From young professionals to empty nesters and retirees, people are seeking a carefree and active lifestyle just steps from some of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options in Southern Nevada.”

The community is also attracting those from California, said Susy Vasquez, executive director of the nonprofit Nevada State Apartment Association.

“Summerlin’s occupancy remains strong,” Vasquez said. “Many who initially relocate from other states, primarily California if you look at all the license plates in the area, are drawn to Summerlin for amenities and comparable lifestyle. Summerlin is also drawing many (Nevada) residents who are excited to see its growth.”

Tanager, which is similar to the nearby Constellation apartments, will be managed by Pinnacle, a Texas-based company that oversees leasing for a national portfolio of apartment complexes.

“People have been so interested in Downtown Summerlin and the prospect of living here,” Bisterfeldt said. “We’ve been hearing from residents across the Valley for years. We’ve been developing Summerlin for 30 years, so we take our time a little bit. We’re really excited about Tanager.”