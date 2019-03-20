Boulevard Mall hoping new luxury cinemas are big hit with customers

A new state-of-the-art movie theater at the Boulevard mall is expected to attract more people to the centrally located complex.

If officials have their way, some of those visitors could even be tourists meandering over from the Strip and students from UNLV. Galaxy Theatres will open a nine-screen luxury movie theater complex April 5 at the mall at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway.

“This is going to be a luxurious movie experience with reclining seats, an available bar and a café with lots of food options,” said Timo Kuusela, the mall’s general manager. “We think it’s a great fit for the locals and the UNLV students in the area, and we hope to even pull some tourist business from the Strip.”

The complex, which will be known as Galaxy Theatres Luxury Boulevard, will be the third Galaxy location in the Las Vegas Valley, though it will be the first with the new Sony Digital Cinema package. The dual-laser Sony 4K technology projects on a screen four stories tall and seven stories wide and will be available on one of the mall’s nine screens.

“Partnering with Sony to launch the first Sony Digital Cinema in the world is another example of how we can provide an exclusive movie entertainment experience for our guests,” said Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres, in a statement. “We are excited to launch this new and exciting concept in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world.”

Like other malls across the country, Boulevard Mall, which opened in 1965, has had to change and adapt in order to survive, Kuusela said. The latest addition is expected to provide a boost in foot traffic.

In the past decade-plus, anchor tenants Macy’s, Dillard’s and JCPenney have closed as consumer shopping habits have evolved. The last remaining anchor brick-and-mortar tenant, Sears, closed earlier this month.

“I think we’ve done a good job of making the change to more of a mixed-use, family entertainment destination,” Kuusela said. “We also are home to three different call centers, which bring about 3,000 employees here every day. That helps our businesses.”

These days, the mall still offers shopping options, but it also has businesses like Headz Up, which features escape rooms and a 3D art area.

The mall is owned by Boulevard Ventures, a Henderson-based company fronted by businessman Dennis Troesh. Based in Los Angeles, Galaxy also operates theaters in California, Texas, Arizona and Washington.