40 Under 40: Bri Steck, CEO, Vegas Girls Night Out

A Southern Nevada native who studied entertainment and marketing at UNLV, Bri Steck combined her life-long Las Vegas know-how with her previous experience in marketing, public relations and advertising to launch Vegas Girls Night Out — a boutique concierge service offering insider access to the local party scene — in January 2015.

“As a Vegas native, and growing up here in my early 20s, I realized there was a market for planning girls’ trips/activities,” Steck said. “I took my knowledge around the city, coupled with my relationships, to form the perfect business for planning a girls’ getaway to Vegas.”

Steck oversees all operations, sales and marketing for VGNO, which is staffed entirely by women, and offers customized party packages ranging from bachelorette parties, divorce celebrations or moms’ nights out. Steck monitors Google analytics and different trends, works with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and monitors all social channels in search of new ideas and updates for the site.

“We continue to secure exclusive packages and offerings for our customers,” said Steck, who also serves as the vice president of group sales for SPI Entertainment, oversees the annual “SPI Gives Back” campaign, and also supports research for childhood cancer. “Vegas Girls Night Out is exclusive to selling shout-outs and shots at Thunder From Down Under — and are responsible for driving one-third of the ticket sales for the show — and we also created a new package called the Queen B. It offers shout-outs and shots, an open bar at Buca di Beppo, tickets to Thunder From Down Under and a limo ride. In 2019, we are focusing more on social media and influencers, and will continue to evolve and create new and creative packages for our customers.”