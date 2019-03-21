40 Under 40: Cathy Vongnaraj, Director of Marketing, Tuscany Suites and Casino

Cathy Vongnaraj is a self-described South Jersey girl who’s been immersed in the gaming industry since childhood.

“My parents were first-generation immigrants who dealt blackjack in Atlantic City, and since I was a little girl I would play casino with them,” said Vongnaraj, who holds a degree in marketing from Rutgers University.

Having served as a marketing executive for major casinos such as Aria and Wynn, Vongnaraj is also a Realtor with the Jennifer Franco Group at Simply Vegas. She joined Tuscany as director of marketing in 2018, responsible for player development, marketing, promotions, advertising and public relations.

“Tuscany is a privately owned casino, but with my knowledge on how larger casinos run their player-development operations, I am able to bring big-picture operations on a smaller scale but with quicker results,” said Vongnaraj, who revised the players’ club program and incentives.

“The process of modernizing Tuscany has been a top priority of mine and I was able to recruit key marketing employees from competitive Strip properties to make that a possibility,” said Vongnaraj, an advocate of no-kill shelters. “Tuscany has been a best-kept secret for a long time, and I’d like to end that.”