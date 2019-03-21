40 Under 40: Craig M. Tann, Founder and Broker, Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency

Craig Tann started building his career when the young Long Island native became fascinated with architecture and creating wealth through real estate.

“I watched a friend of mine start in the business under his father’s guidance, and knew that it was my opportunity to learn from a guy who dominated our town in residential and commercial real estate,” said Tann. “I had the good fortune of finding my passion while I was still in school, found my path and stuck with it.”

He launched his career in real estate in New York in 2003, relocating to Southern Nevada the following year and landing at one of the largest residential brokerages in town, sharpening his skills until he founded Huntington & Ellis in 2016.

“I currently oversee 40 of the most productive real estate agents in Southern Nevada while maintaining and serving a large personal client base,” Tann said. “Since I launched Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, we have built an organization that has the highest amount of sales per agent in Southern Nevada. This was a vision I had since Day One, and in 2019, I plan for exponential growth for all of our agents. I have no plans to be the biggest agency in Las Vegas, but we will be known as the most productive.”

Active with Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and a member of the board of directors since 2016, “Since the day we opened, we have donated a portion of every single transaction to NPHY,” he said. “Homeless youth is an epidemic in our city and there is no better place to give back than in your own backyard.”