40 Under 40: Dr. Emily Schorr, Surgeon, Shepherd Eye Center

Emily Schorr always loved using her hands, going so far as to study classical piano at the preparatory division of the New England Conservatory. But over the years, her interest shifted toward eye surgery, where she was still able to use her hands while helping save people’s vision.

Schorr, a suburban Boston native who hails from a long line of physicians, attended medical school at Tufts University, completed an ophthalmology residency at Baylor, and a fellowship in cornea cataract and refractive surgery at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, where she continues to serve as an adjunct professor.

She moved to Las Vegas in the fall of 2018 and joined Shepherd Eye Center. She specializes in cataract surgery, lens exchanges, cornea transplants, iris reconstruction, ocular surface tumors and refractive surgery. She was among the first surgeons in Manhattan to perform a new type of cornea transplantation called Descemets Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty, and has brought this expertise to Southern Nevada. She is involved in clinical research studies to improve surgical outcomes.

Outside of the eye center, Schorr serves on the board of the Nevada Museum of Art and is involved with Jewish Nevada. Schorr’s interests include opera, gardening and tennis. She is the wife of Seth Schorr, a Las Vegas native, and stepmom of Dax, 9, and Mia, 7.