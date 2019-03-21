40 Under 40: Katharine Sherrer, Director of Public Relations, MGM Resorts International

Katharine Sherrer was a senior at Emerson College in Massachusetts majoring in theater studies with a focus in costume design and marketing when she developed an interest in public relations.

“I interned at Focus Features in its PR department, where I was part of the PR campaigns for movies like ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘The Constant Gardener’ and ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ assisting with special events and press junkets,” said Sherrer, who moved to Southern Nevada in 2010 to join MGM Resorts International, where she has served as director of PR since July 2018.

“I work with the team who oversees the publicity for all entertainment, nightlife and sports venues and events for MGM Resorts,” said Sherrer. This can include handling media activities, events and requests for T-Mobile Arena, the MGM Grand Garden Arena and Park Theater, as well as working with PR teams for other shows and nightlife venues.

One of her most recent accomplishments was the launch of Lady Gaga’s residency at Park Theater. She said 2019 will bring other events like boxing, UFC, award shows, concerts and festivals.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing how the rest of the Vegas Golden Knights season at T-Mobile Arena plays out and I’m excited to help launch of our new resident artists, Aerosmith and Janet Jackson,” said Sherrer, who is originally from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and supports anything animal-related, Opportunity Village and Three Square.